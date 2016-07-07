PFW in Progress Recap 7/7: NFL Top 100 Players; Game of Thrones

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="448606"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

0:02:00 - Fred Kirsch was once again joined by a VERY special guest host on today's program. Chris with a Tian from Boston joined Fred for lunch today and boy did he bring it! The show began with an impassioned Game of Thrones speech from Christian to Lord Kirsch.

0:15:00 - Much like Tuesday's show, there was a lot of discussion about the contract statuses of Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower, and Malcom Butler.

0:30:00 - If Patriots fans had to choose, who would they resign first between Hightower and Collins? Will there be jealousy if one deal is done before the other?

0:43:00 - Fred and Christian were quizzed on Patriots history by a Jets fan from New Jersey.

1:10:00 - Looking at the 2016 schedule, which stretch will prove to be the "gauntlet" for the Patriots?