PFW in Progress Recap 9/17: Bills Preview, Week 2 Picks

0:02:00 -Fred and Andy began Thursday's show touching on Rex Ryan's recent comments regarding Rob Gronkowski.

0:03:00 -Andy opened the discussion with a report on the Patriots locker room.

0:06:00 -Paul Perillo joined the show straight from the Patriots locker room and had a good discussion with Patriots safety Duron Harmon.

0:13:00 -The PFW boys discussed the Patriots duel threat at tight end with newly squired Scott Chandler and Rob Gronkowski. There was some disagreement as to how productive Chandler could be for New England this season.

0:23:00 -The conversation switched to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Fred stated his opinion strongly that he wished Manning would decline rapidly to decrease the competition for the Patriots in the AFC while Paul and Andy disagreed.

0:31:00 -PFW famous guest called Chris with a Tian called in to weigh in on the Manning debate.

0:45:00 -Andy discussed the spoofing of "deflategate" on last night's episode of South Park. Web Master Chris Ferreira provided audio of the episode for the rest of the crew to hear.

1:02:00 -Erik Scalavino joined the show straight from the practice field with an attendance report.