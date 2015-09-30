Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW in Progress Recap 9/30: Looking past the bye week

Sep 30, 2015 at 08:53 AM
New England Patriots

We're breaking down the top segments from Wednesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

PFW in Progress Podcast 9/30 >>

0:02:00 - Today's PFW In Progress featured Fred, Paul, and Andy show as Erik was unable to make it in for the program.

0:05:00 - Fred announced that Draft Kings would be coming on-board as a PFW In Progress Sponsor. Show producer Kevin Collins will be taking part in Draft Kings weekly fantasy football contests and giving weekly advice to PFW listeners.

0:10:00 - The Draft Kings announcement prompted the boys to partake in a lengthy discussion on fantasy football as well as the role of gambling in today's sports world.

0:30:00 - Mike in Virginia Beach joined the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-line. He kicked off a discussion concentrating on the Patriots acquisition of Bear's Jonathan Bostic.

1:00:00 -Coming out of the lunch break Andy discussed how NFL players back in the 70's and 80's aged far quicker than today's players. Andy feels that players of the past looked far past their prime as opposed to guys like Tom Brady who are in their late 30's but still look youthful.

1:06:00 - PFW favorite Chris with a Tian called into the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line. Christian wanted to discuss the role of improved nutrition in sports and helping NFL players look and play far younger than their age.

1:30:00 - The PFW boys made sure to give Paul Perillo a hard time regarding his feelings about Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

