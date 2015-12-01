Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 12 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

PFW in Progress Recap: Broncos Talk

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

Dec 01, 2015 at 06:51 AM
Kevin Collins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="390251"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

PFW in Progress Podcast >>

0:02:00 -Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, and Andy Hart manned the ship today on PFW In Progress with Erik Scalavino having the day off. Fred kicked off the program extremely FIRED UP!

0:10:00 -It didn't take long for the PFW Boys to start discussing the horrendous officiating in the Patriots loss on Sunday night.

0:20:00 -The offensive line is finally relatively healthy according to Andy Hart, but there are some questions as to which combination of lineman will be the right one.

0:30:00 -The show discussed the muffed punt by Chris Harper on Sunday night that began the Denver comeback in the fourth quarter.

0:45:00 -PFW Producer Kevin Collins treated the audience to an audio mashup of Sunday night's game in Denver featuring game calls from Bob Socci and Scott Zolak of the 98.5 The Sports Hub Radio Network.

1:05:00 -Jefferson in Salt Lake City joined the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line and gave his opinion of Denver Broncos fans at the game on Sunday night.

1:20:00 -The PFW Crew discussed the NFL injury issues this year as compared to past seasons.

1:30:00 -Fred Kirsch stated that the NFL should go to full-time officials and that the current officials should not be allowed to have other professions. They should be focusing on perfecting their craft all year long.

1:50:00 -The show closed discussing Rob Gronkowski's status for the remainder of the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is looking forward to working with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense.

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.

An NFL Draft Wish Come True

20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising