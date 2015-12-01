PFW in Progress Recap: Broncos Talk

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="390251"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 -Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, and Andy Hart manned the ship today on PFW In Progress with Erik Scalavino having the day off. Fred kicked off the program extremely FIRED UP!

0:10:00 -It didn't take long for the PFW Boys to start discussing the horrendous officiating in the Patriots loss on Sunday night.

0:20:00 -The offensive line is finally relatively healthy according to Andy Hart, but there are some questions as to which combination of lineman will be the right one.

0:30:00 -The show discussed the muffed punt by Chris Harper on Sunday night that began the Denver comeback in the fourth quarter.

0:45:00 -PFW Producer Kevin Collins treated the audience to an audio mashup of Sunday night's game in Denver featuring game calls from Bob Socci and Scott Zolak of the 98.5 The Sports Hub Radio Network.

1:05:00 -Jefferson in Salt Lake City joined the show on the Ace Ticket Hot-Line and gave his opinion of Denver Broncos fans at the game on Sunday night.

1:20:00 -The PFW Crew discussed the NFL injury issues this year as compared to past seasons.

1:30:00 -Fred Kirsch stated that the NFL should go to full-time officials and that the current officials should not be allowed to have other professions. They should be focusing on perfecting their craft all year long.