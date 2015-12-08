PFW's NFL Power Rankings: Week 14

Patriots Football Weekly created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game -- those most closely associated to winning and losing -- to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.
|THIS WEEK
|LAST WEEK
|DIFFERENCE
|TEAM
|RECORD
|INDEX
|1
|2
|up 1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10-2-0
|2.833
|2
|4
|up 2
|Arizona Cardinals
|10-2-0
|3.833
|3
|3
|same
|Carolina Panthers
|12-0-0
|4.333
|4
|1
|down 3
|New England Patriots
|10-2-0
|5.500
|5
|5
|same
|Seattle Seahawks
|7-5-0
|5.833
|6
|7
|up 1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7-5-0
|6.000
|7
|6
|down 1
|Green Bay Packers
|8-4-0
|7.667
|8
|9
|up 1
|Buffalo Bills
|6-6-0
|10.333
|9
|10
|up 1
|New York Jets
|7-5-0
|10.500
|10
|8
|down 2
|Denver Broncos
|10-2-0
|11.333
|10
|13
|up 3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7-5-0
|11.333
|12
|11
|down 1
|New York Giants
|5-7-0
|13.833
|13
|12
|down 1
|Atlanta Falcons
|6-6-0
|14.000
|14
|14
|same
|Minnesota Vikings
|8-4-0
|15.167
|15
|16
|up 1
|Oakland Raiders
|5-7-0
|16.333
|16
|15
|down 1
|Houston Texans
|6-6-0
|16.667
|17
|19
|up 2
|Washington Redskins
|5-7-0
|17.333
|18
|23
|up 5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5-7-0
|18.667
|19
|20
|up 1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6-6-0
|19.167
|20
|18
|down 2
|Chicago Bears
|5-7-0
|19.667
|21
|21
|same
|New Orleans Saints
|4-8-0
|20.667
|22
|17
|down 5
|Indianapolis Colts
|6-6-0
|21.333
|23
|26
|up 3
|Miami Dolphins
|5-7-0
|22.000
|24
|22
|down 2
|St. Louis Rams
|4-8-0
|22.167
|25
|27
|up 2
|Dallas Cowboys
|4-8-0
|23.500
|26
|24
|down 2
|Baltimore Ravens
|4-8-0
|23.833
|27
|32
|up 5
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4-8-0
|24.167
|27
|25
|down 2
|San Diego Chargers
|3-9-0
|24.167
|27
|27
|same
|San Francisco 49ers
|4-8-0
|24.167
|30
|31
|up 1
|Detroit Lions
|4-8-0
|25.000
|31
|30
|down 1
|Tennessee Titans
|3-9-0
|25.167
|32
|29
|down 3
|Cleveland Browns
|2-10-0
|26.500