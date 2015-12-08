Official website of the New England Patriots

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

PFW's NFL Power Rankings: Week 14

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart shares his PFW NFL Power Rankings of 2015 as we head into Week 14. Rankings are based off of the Wilson-Hart Power Index.

Dec 08, 2015 at 02:47 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots Football Weekly created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game -- those most closely associated to winning and losing -- to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

THIS WEEKLAST WEEKDIFFERENCETEAMRECORDINDEX
12up 1Cincinnati Bengals10-2-02.833
24up 2Arizona Cardinals10-2-03.833
33sameCarolina Panthers12-0-04.333
41down 3New England Patriots10-2-05.500
55sameSeattle Seahawks7-5-05.833
67up 1Kansas City Chiefs7-5-06.000
76down 1Green Bay Packers8-4-07.667
89up 1Buffalo Bills6-6-010.333
910up 1New York Jets7-5-010.500
108down 2Denver Broncos10-2-011.333
1013up 3Pittsburgh Steelers7-5-011.333
1211down 1New York Giants5-7-013.833
1312down 1Atlanta Falcons6-6-014.000
1414sameMinnesota Vikings8-4-015.167
1516up 1Oakland Raiders5-7-016.333
1615down 1Houston Texans6-6-016.667
1719up 2Washington Redskins5-7-017.333
1823up 5Philadelphia Eagles5-7-018.667
1920up 1Tampa Bay Buccaneers6-6-019.167
2018down 2Chicago Bears5-7-019.667
2121sameNew Orleans Saints4-8-020.667
2217down 5Indianapolis Colts6-6-021.333
2326up 3Miami Dolphins5-7-022.000
2422down 2St. Louis Rams4-8-022.167
2527up 2Dallas Cowboys4-8-023.500
2624down 2Baltimore Ravens4-8-023.833
2732up 5Jacksonville Jaguars4-8-024.167
2725down 2San Diego Chargers3-9-024.167
2727sameSan Francisco 49ers4-8-024.167
3031up 1Detroit Lions4-8-025.000
3130down 1Tennessee Titans3-9-025.167
3229down 3Cleveland Browns2-10-026.500

Related Content

news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2022 draft, here are the key takeaways from the haul.

news

'22 Draft Day 3: Patriots pick up seven more rookies

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

Bill Belichick focused on adding speed to the roster with many of his Day 2 and 3 picks.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 3 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 2 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

The Patriots haven't used much draft capital on defense but Bill Belichick may have his eye on players already on the roster to improve on that side of the ball.

news

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

A day after being selected by the Pats, offensive lineman Cole Strange was introduced to the media inside Gillette Stadium.

news

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 3

With two days of the draft now in the books and three new players added, here are a collection of prospects that could still make sense for the Patriots on Day 3.

news

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

After taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round, here are a collection of prospects that could make sense for the Patriots on Day 2.

news

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Recapping what the Patriots did during Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

'22 Draft Day 3: Patriots pick up seven more rookies

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Groh 4/30: "We're always looking to add tough players and speed"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

College Highlights: Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

Watch college highlights from Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber. Stueber was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Andrew Stueber with No. 245 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle in Round 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 245 overall pick.

College Highlights: Chasen Hines, G, LSU

Watch college highlights from LSU guard Chasen Hines. Hines was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (210th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Chasen Hines with No. 210 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select LSU Tigers guard Chasen Hines in Round 6 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 210 overall pick [via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams].

College Highlights: Sam Roberts, DL, Northwest Missouri State

Watch college highlights from Northwest defensive lineman Sam Roberts. Roberts was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising