PFW's Patriots pre-Draft predictions 2017!

FK:Myles Garrett

PP: Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Great athlete for position.

AH:Florida State running back Dalvin Cook. The former Seminoles playmaker is the plug-and-play modern NFL back with the ability to change games as a runner and a receiver, but with more every-down stability than Christian McCaffrey. Cook will go to at least five Pro Bowls.

ES: If I had that kind of clairvoyance, I'd be buying up fistfuls of lottery tickets. College talent doesn't always guarantee NFL success (Vince Young, for example), but, okay, I'll play along and say safety Jabrill Peppers of Michigan. A guy as versatile as him, who can and has played 10 different positions in all three phases, is bound to find success somewhere in this league… particularly if he winds up in Foxborough.

In three years, who will be considered the biggest bust in the 2017 Draft?

FK: Jabrill Peppers, Through no fault of his own some team is going to draft him and not figure out how to properly use him early in his career. If he's lucky his second stint will be with the Patriots where he will thrive.

PP: Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore. His chronic hamstring issues are bad news for a corner.

AH: Whichever quarterback gets selected first. None is ready to be a top-10 pick or a franchise quarterback. But at least one will be stamped that way on Thursday night.

ES: Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes. Too many teams are desperate for QB help and will likely overdraft Mahomes and Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina. Mahomes is a great athlete, probably better than Trubisky, but can he sustain his improvisational, college-style antics in the NFL as a franchise quarterback? Many others have tried (Ahem… Vince Young) and failed. Mahomes might be next in line.

Name a sleeper pick you love and why?