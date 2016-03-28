Player Spotlight: Malcolm Butler

Belichick on Malcolm Butler: "He's competitive, very competitive. He doesn't know what he doesn't know, and he has a short memory like Ty [Law] did. You could beat him on any route, it doesn't matter. He's going to come back the next time, and he's not going to be sitting there thinking, 'He beat me on this.' He's just going to compete on the next play. He's not scared. He's confident. He's going to go and play competitively and aggressively. You can't faze him."