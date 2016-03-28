Player Spotlight: Malcolm Butler

Official website of the New England Patriots

We take a look back at Malcolm Butler's 2015 season and offer our predictions for 2016.

Mar 27, 2016 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots

2015 Honors & Awards: Pro Bowl (1st)

2015 Regular Season Stats: 16 games played/ 16 starts, 72 tackles, 2 interceptions, 15 passes defensed

After making one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history, Malcolm Butler entered 2015 in his first full year as a starter.

  • Butler lead the the team in passes defensed with 15.
  • Butler recorded his first career regular season interception at the Bills in Week 2.
  • In a Week 10 win over the Giants, Butler matched up with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After an early 87-yard touchdown for Beckham, Butler held the All-Pro receiver to three receptions on 11 targets for a total of 17 yards. 
  • With just over two minutes left in regulation in that game, Butler batted the ball out of Beckham's hands in the end zone, saving a touchdown before the Patriots scored a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Best of Malcolm Butler

Presenting our favorite photos of Super Bowl XLIX hero and Patriots CB Malcolm Butler. 

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) and teammates run on the field before the divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, January 16, 2016, Foxboro, MA. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20.
1 / 21

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) and teammates run on the field before the divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, January 16, 2016, Foxboro, MA. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20. 

New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler (21) snags an interception in action against the Tennessee Titans Sunday December 20, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass.
2 / 21

New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler (21) snags an interception in action against the Tennessee Titans Sunday December 20, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass.

nyj102515_kn0770-watermarked.jpg
3 / 21
jj092715_kn1044-watermarked.jpg
4 / 21
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler signs autographs before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday Nov. 15, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J.
5 / 21

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler signs autographs before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday Nov. 15, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New England Patriots' Malcolm Butler (21) fights for a pass to New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J.
6 / 21

New England Patriots' Malcolm Butler (21) fights for a pass to New York Giants' Odell Beckham (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants cannot hold onto the ball which is broken up in the end zone by Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots in the fourth Quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
7 / 21

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants cannot hold onto the ball which is broken up in the end zone by Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots in the fourth Quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

nyg111515_ds1559crop-watermarked.jpg
8 / 21
bb092015_ds1988-watermarked.jpg
9 / 21
bb092015_ds1996-watermarked.jpg
10 / 21
ap_959506470779.jpg
11 / 21
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and defensive back Malcolm Butler (21) celebrate following Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots won 28-24.
12 / 21

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and defensive back Malcolm Butler (21) celebrate following Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots won 28-24.

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler poses with a Chevrolet pickup truck he was presented Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, at a dealership in Norwood, Mass. The truck was intended to go to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. But Brady and the automaker determined that Butler should receive it in recognition for his game-saving interception that clinched the team's Super Bowl XLIX victory.
13 / 21

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler poses with a Chevrolet pickup truck he was presented Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, at a dealership in Norwood, Mass. The truck was intended to go to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. But Brady and the automaker determined that Butler should receive it in recognition for his game-saving interception that clinched the team's Super Bowl XLIX victory. 

nep061415-695-watermarked.jpg
14 / 21
New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler, who intercepted a pass in the final minute of Super Bowl XLIX, celebrates with fans during a parade in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, to honor the NFL football team's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
15 / 21

New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler, who intercepted a pass in the final minute of Super Bowl XLIX, celebrates with fans during a parade in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, to honor the NFL football team's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL player Malcolm Butler, of the New England Patriots, arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Los Angeles.
16 / 21

NFL player Malcolm Butler, of the New England Patriots, arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. 

ic101815_kn1679-watermarked.jpg
17 / 21
New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas (83) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.
18 / 21

New England Patriots safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas (83) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. 

kc011616_kn0596-watermarked.jpg
19 / 21
db012416_ds0176-watermarked.jpg
20 / 21
db112915_ds0530-watermarked.jpg
21 / 21
Belichick on Malcolm Butler: "He's competitive, very competitive. He doesn't know what he doesn't know, and he has a short memory like Ty [Law] did. You could beat him on any route, it doesn't matter. He's going to come back the next time, and he's not going to be sitting there thinking, 'He beat me on this.' He's just going to compete on the next play. He's not scared. He's confident. He's going to go and play competitively and aggressively. You can't faze him."

Butler in 2016: Butler built on his instant fame coming off the Super Bowl and emerged as the Patriots No. 1 corner last season. He improved as the year progressed and by the time the playoffs arrived he proved he was worthy of the Pro Bowl accolades he received. He enters the final year of his contract poised for a lucrative extension, and his work ethic will make that wise investment. Look for Butler to continue his rise among the best cover men in football.

