Player Spotlight: Malcolm Butler

2015 Honors & Awards: Pro Bowl (1st)
2015 Regular Season Stats: 16 games played/ 16 starts, 72 tackles, 2 interceptions, 15 passes defensed
After making one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history, Malcolm Butler entered 2015 in his first full year as a starter.
- Butler lead the the team in passes defensed with 15.
- Butler recorded his first career regular season interception at the Bills in Week 2.
- In a Week 10 win over the Giants, Butler matched up with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After an early 87-yard touchdown for Beckham, Butler held the All-Pro receiver to three receptions on 11 targets for a total of 17 yards.
- With just over two minutes left in regulation in that game, Butler batted the ball out of Beckham's hands in the end zone, saving a touchdown before the Patriots scored a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Presenting our favorite photos of Super Bowl XLIX hero and Patriots CB Malcolm Butler.
Belichick on Malcolm Butler: "He's competitive, very competitive. He doesn't know what he doesn't know, and he has a short memory like Ty [Law] did. You could beat him on any route, it doesn't matter. He's going to come back the next time, and he's not going to be sitting there thinking, 'He beat me on this.' He's just going to compete on the next play. He's not scared. He's confident. He's going to go and play competitively and aggressively. You can't faze him."
Butler in 2016: Butler built on his instant fame coming off the Super Bowl and emerged as the Patriots No. 1 corner last season. He improved as the year progressed and by the time the playoffs arrived he proved he was worthy of the Pro Bowl accolades he received. He enters the final year of his contract poised for a lucrative extension, and his work ethic will make that wise investment. Look for Butler to continue his rise among the best cover men in football.
