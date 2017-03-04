Plenty of options, big and small, at DT

Interestingly, Ogunjobi enjoys playing on the nose, which isn't typically a job most covet. "I like it a lot," he said. "Centers are lighter and being a big, strong, fast player at the center of at all gives me an opportunity to be a dynamic player who can make plays."

Brantley was teammates with Easley with the Gators and actually idolized the former Patriot, along with Sharrif Floyd, another ex-Gator who is currently with Minnesota. The confident Brantley met with the Patriots and was excited about the meeting but like most who meet with the Patriots brass left with little idea of how the team felt but was hopeful.

"I still believe I'm the best defensive tackle in the draft," said Brantley, who likes to emulate undersized DTs like Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins and Kewann Short. "My competitiveness separates me. Most guys are fast or strong. I feel I'm both. I feel like I can improve on finishing and making more big plays."

Qualls is another guy who met with the Patriots, although he said it was an informal meeting.

"You can just tell those guys are different," he said of the Patriots. "They are very intelligent and no-nonsense. It was just different from most of my other meetings."

There's another group of mid-round possibilities who could factor into the mix including Auburn's Montravius Adams (6-3, 308), Iowa's Jaleel Johnson (6-3, 309), LSU's Davon Godchaux (6-4, 293), Tulane's Tanzel Smart (6-1, 296) and UCLA's Eddie Vanderdoes (6-3, 320). Mayock liked several of these prospects.

"As you drop down and talk about a guy like Tanzel Smart from Tulane," he said. "Again, great motor, has some ability to push the pocket. You know, I think Eddie Vanderdoes from UCLA really helped himself. He had a poor year coming off an ACL. I think he was heavy and out of shape. Then he showed up at the Senior Bowl and started knocking people around. He's more of a physical guy. Always going to rush the quarterback with a bull rush. He's not going to beat you with speed. But he's really strong as can be.

"I think there are other guys in the second-third round, Montravius Adams, Jaleel Johnson, there are some guys out there that can help even through the third round. I think there is really good depth in the first three or four rounds for the interior D-line."

Johnson enjoyed his experiences at the Senior Bowl and felt he experience was beneficial. "It was a whole new world," Johnson said. "It was so professional with everyone moving at a different pace. It was great to be a part of.

"I wanted to prove I could get some pressure on the quarterback. Playing the run has always been my strength but I wanted to emphasize my other abilities."

Godchaux is another player who felt his run-stopping abilities stood out, and he has the versatility to play in 4-3 and 3-4 fronts with varied responsibilities. The same could be said of Adams, who has really enjoyed the Combine process.

"Not too many people get a chance to do what I'm doing and I feel blessed to be here," Adams said. "I feel comfortable playing in a 4-3 and a 3-4 and I played some defensive end as well. My ability to be a versatile player, work hard every down, come every day ready to work and sacrifice for the team – that's what I want to show teams I can do."

Vanderdoes is later-round prospect but as Mayock mentioned has the strength to make some noise. "I'm very heavy-handed and quick-footed," Vanderdoes said. "I'm not the fastest but I'm agile and have the ability to collapse the pocket. I feel like I have some versatility to my game."

One mammoth late-round player who stood out was USC's Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (6-1, 350). In terms of pure run-stuffers, it's tough to get any bigger than that in the college ranks.

Defensive tackle is not among the Patriots most pressing needs but it is a position Belichick has targeted often. He's selected 18 interior defensive linemen in his 17 drafts in New England including one in each of the last three. If he's looking for a potential replacement for Branch, there are guys with the size to do so, but there are also some athletic and versatile performers who might make sense as well.