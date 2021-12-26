Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Shawn Smith

Dec 26, 2021 at 06:58 PM

Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews referee Shawn Smith after the Bills vs. Patriots game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Question: Why was the penalty flag thrown and then picked up on the play in the second quarter where New England quarterback Mac Jones ran to the sideline and made contact with Buffalo's Jerry Hughes?

Smith: "What we ruled was, we had contact on the sideline. And after discussion, we determined that it was incidental contact that didn't rise to a level of a personal foul. There was no second act by the defender in that situation, so we determined there was no foul, based on that action." 

Question: In the discussion, how much is New York helping aide that decision that you make?

Smith: "Zero."

Question: On the taunting penalty called on New England's David Andrews in the fourth quarter, what was the action that led to the taunting penalty?

Smith: "After we had the foul for the dead ball personal foul on the Buffalo defender, we had the situation under control and then the New England player got into the face of the opponent and started yelling. So, we had a taunting foul."

