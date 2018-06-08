Post-mini-camp Patriots stock watch

Julian Edelman – The slot receiver's paycheck, reputation and 2018 contributions will take a hit if his reported four-game PED suspension stands as he works back from last year's torn ACL. Edelman also appeared to be quite fatigued on the second day of mini-camp when he stayed on the field late to get extra reps with Tom Brady. That said, he did show solid cutting and quickness as he prepares to return to his role as Brady's most frequent target.

Jason McCourty – Devin's twin brother just hasn't gotten many notable reps on defense this spring, either in OTA work or mini-camp action. Could the cornerback be dealing with an injury and just taking mental reps from the sideline? Maybe. Could he be viewed by coaches as a veteran, known commodity while the team gives young players a chance to prove themselves? It's possible. But he might also be in a fight with a group of young defensive backs for roster spots.

Kenny Britt – The bigger outside receiver was having a solid spring until he limped off during mini-camp with an apparent right leg injury. That cost him potentially valuable reps working with Brady and also is a spring setback to his overall development. Hopefully he'll be healthy come training camp and it's not a health issue that lingers into the summer.

Braxton Berrios/Keion Crossen – Speaking of missing key reps, the late-round rookie receiver and cornerback both spent significant time on the lower rehab field during mini-camp rather than on the practice field with their teammates. Those are key reps to lay the foundation for guys like Berrios and Crossen to make a run at a roster spot. Sometimes it's missed time that just can't be made up. Berrios, in particular, is worth watching given the potential Edelman suspension. It would behoove him to get back on the field for every rep as soon as possible.

Brian Hoyer – The veteran journey backup is what he is at the point in his career. Frankly, during mini-camp he struggled. There were some one-hopped throws and late deep balls that seemed to display his simple lack of arm strength, way weaker than that of Brady and rookie Danny Etling. Thursday there was a screen pass that just slipped out of Hoyer's hand for a fumble. Hoyer is a proven professional and has plenty of experience in the Patriots scheme. But his physical limitations are what they are.