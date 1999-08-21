Pre-Game Report

New England (0-1), Dallas Cowboys (0-2)Saturday, August 21, 1999, 8:20 p.m. ETat Foxboro Stadium

Television: This week's game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and can be seen locally on WCVB Channel 5. Mike Patrick will provide play-by-play detail and will be joined by broadcast partners Joe Theismann and Paul Maguire. Radio: WBCN's Rock Radio Network 104.1 FM. Gil Santos, the voice of the Patriots, will call all the action along with Gino Cappelletti, his broadcast partner for 16 years. The New England Patriots (0-1) will host the Dallas Cowboys (0-2) this Saturday, Aug. 21 in their second and final preseason game at Foxboro Stadium. It will be the first of two visits by the Cowboys this year. In addition to this week's game, the Cowboys are scheduled to return to Foxboro on Sunday, Dec. 5. It will be the Cowboys' first regular season game in Foxboro since 1987. Both games will be aired nationally on ESPN.

This week's game will be the fourth consecutive year that the two teams have squared off during the preseason, having played games in Dallas, Foxboro and last year in Mexico City. The Patriots won each of those games. Last year's matchup in Mexico City was the Patriots' first American Bowl appearance. The Patriots claimed a 21-3 victory before a capacity crowd of 106,424. It was the largest crowd to ever attend a Patriots game.

Both teams enter this week's game seeking their first win of the preseason. The Patriots dropped a 20-14 decision to the Redskins in last week's preseason opener. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Patriots have lost their preseason opener. The last three years the team has responded to win their final three preseason contests.

Dallas enters this week's game hoping to snap a three-game (preseason) losing streak to the Patriots. The Cowboys have dropped seven consecutive preseason games, dating back to their American Bowl loss to the Patriots in Mexico City last year.

After this week's game, the Patriots won't return to Foxboro until their 1999 regular season home opener on Sept. 19 when they host the Indianapolis Colts. Next week, the Patriots travel to Tampa Bay (Sat., Aug. 28). They close out the preseason on Thurs., Sept. 2 at Carolina and open the regular season at New York against the Jets (Sept. 12).

RUNNING BACK COMPARISON

RUNNING BACK COMPARISON

This week's game will feature two of the SEC's best all-time rushers; Dallas' Emmitt Smith and the Patriots' Kevin Faulk. In three seasons at Florida, Smith rushed for 3,928 yards (7th in SEC history). In four seasons at LSU, Faulk rushed for 4,463 yards (2nd). Smith has become one of the elite rushers in NFL history. In nine seasons, Smith has rushed for over 12,000 yards. Faulk enters this week's game vying for the Patriots starting duties along with veteran Lamont Warren.Below is a comparison between Faulk and Smith.