Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

Pre-Game Report

Sunday, December 26, 1999, 1:00 p.m. ET at Foxboro Stadium

Dec 26, 1999 at 05:00 AM

New England (7-7), Buffalo Bills (9-5)Sunday, December 26, 2000, 1:00 p.m. ETat Foxboro Stadium

Where can you catch the game?

Television:This week's game will be broadcast regionally on CBS (locally on WBZ Channel 4 in Boston). Verne Lundquist will provide play-by-play detail alongside broadcast partner Dan Diefdorf. Bonnie Bernstein will report from the sidelines.
Radio:WBCN's Rock Radio Network 104.1 FM. Gil Santos, the voice of the Patriots, will call all the action along with Gino Cappelletti, his broadcast partner for 16 years.
Patriots Monday:Patriots Monday, from 4pm-7pm every Monday (WNRB-AM 1510 or through Patriots.com) with hosts Butch Stearns and Jim Donaldson. Guests include Drew Bledsoe, Pete Carroll, Ty Law, Henry Thomas and others.

The New England Patriots (7-7) return home for the holidays to host the Buffalo Bills (9-5) this Sunday, Dec. 26. Next week, they will close out the 1999 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens (7-7) on Jan. 2.

For the Patriots and their fans, there's no place like home. After losing four consecutive road games and five of their last six road games, the Patriots are looking forward to getting back on their home turf to close out the season. This year, the Patriots are 4-2 at home and can equal the 6-2 marks established in 1997 and 1998 with wins over the Bills and Ravens in the next two weeks.

Since 1994, the Patriots have played before capacity crowds at Foxboro Stadium. This week's game will be the 60th consecutive sellout in Foxboro and have helped create a homefield advantage, which has resulted in a 39-20 overall record.

Last week, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia in pursuit of their eighth win and a chance to remain alive in the AFC playoff race. A 24-9 loss, however, put their playoff fate in the hands of their division rival Buffalo Bills, who ultimately eliminated the Patriots' from playoff contention with a win over the Cardinals in the Sunday night prime time match-up at Arizona. Now, the Patriots will play the role of playoff spoiler instead of playoff contender and will have an opportunity to avenge their 17-7 loss in Buffalo almost a month ago. The Bills are one of three teams tied at 9-5 and are in strong contention for a wild card berth. A Patriots victory, however, would drop the Bills to 9-6 and the prospects of needing a win over the division champion Indianapolis Colts in the season finale to clinch a playoff berth.

With just two games remaining, Drew Bledsoe leads the AFC with 3,776 passing yards and needs just 224 yards passing to eclipse the 4,000-yard plateau for the third time in his seven-year career. He needs just 311 yards in the last two games to move ahead of his 1996 passing total into second place on the team's all-time single season passing annals. He set the team record with 4,555 yards passing in 1994.

Breaking New Ground

This week against the Bills, Patriots' tackle Bruce Armstrong will play in the 195th game of his career and will move past Mosi Tatupu (194 games played) into second place in team history. DE Julius Adams leads all Patriots with 206 games played. Armstrong is the only player to participate in every year of the 1990's for the Patriots. During that time span, he had protected eight different quarterbacks (Drew Bledsoe, Jeff Carlson, Steve Grogan, Tommy Hodson, Hugh Millen, Scott Secules, Marc Wilson and Scott Zolak).

Since Armstrong moved from right to left tackle in 1990, he has started 150 of a possible 158 games at that position. Over that span, 10 different players have started beside him (Eugene Chung, Elbert Crawford, Damon Denson, David Douglas, Chris Gambol, Heath Irwin, Bob Kratch, Max Lane, Reggie Redding, William Roberts).

SERIES HISTORY

This week's game will be the 77th encounter between the two AFC East rivals, dating back to the inception of the AFL in 1960. The Patriots will welcome the Bills to Foxboro this week, where the Patriots have a four-game winning streak against the Bills. In fact, the home team has recently held the advantage in the series, winning seven of the last 10 games. New England has won seven of the past 10 games.

LAST MEETING

The New England Patriots lost a hard fought battle against the Buffalo Bills, 17-7 at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Patriots suffered two costly turnovers inside the Bills' 20-yard-line and were unable to enter the end zone until the fourth quarter. They fell to 6-5 on the season and 2-4 within the AFC East.

At the beginning of the second quarter, trailing 3-0, the Patriots had a 10-play 52-yard drive ended when quarterback Drew Bledsoe was intercepted on the Bills' 16-yard-line. Then midway through the third quarter, trailing 17-0 but with a chance to get back into the game, they suffered their second turnover. Running back Kevin Faulk fumbled on the Buffalo 5-yard-line, ending a 10-play, 59-yard drive, in which they had distributed the ball evenly, running five times and passing five times. Each turnover proved costly in a low scoring game, ending Patriots opportunities inside the red zone.

The Patriots finished the game with a turnover ratio of –1, gaining one fumble recovery while relinquishing a fumble and interception.

The Bills, however, were able to capitalize on big plays, scoring on touchdown passes of 54 and 31 yards. Buffalo quarterback Doug Flutie hit wide receiver Eric Moulds on a 54-yard pass with just 36 seconds remaining in the first half. Patriots defender Steve Israel, who was covering on the play, fell down and Moulds was free for the score. The Bills went into the locker room leading 10-0.

On their second series of the third quarter they struck again and extended their lead by seven points on back-to-back big plays. Flutie completed a 45-yard pass to tight end Bobby Collins and then hooked-up with fullback Sam Gash for a 31-yard touchdown completion and the Bills led 17-0.

In the first half, the Patriots were able to move the ball, registering three drives of nine plays or more and led time of possession with 17:54, but were not able to put any points on the board. Defensively, they held the Bills to only 11 yards rushing on 12 attempts (0.9 avg.) and Flutie had 96 yards passing, including a 54-yard scoring pass.

New England got on the scoreboard late in the game with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Bledsoe to Glenn. It was the fourth time they had teamed together for a score this season. Glenn led the team with 69 yards receiving on three catches.

The Patriots was able to rush for 93 yards on 25 carries (3.7 avg.) against a Bills defense that ranked third in the NFL with 82.9 yard average. Terry Allen led the Patriots with 47 yards on 13 carries.

AFC EAST STANDINGS

WLTPct.
Indianapolis Colts1220.852
Miami Dolphins950.643
Buffalo Bills950.643
New England770.500
New York Jets680.429

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

The Patriots corner draws a lot of inspiration from the "misunderstood" sea predator.
news

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising