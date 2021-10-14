Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 14, 2021 at 06:08 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

It's hard to know where to start when trying to figure out how to slow down the Cowboys' potent attack. With Dak Prescott jumping right back into form, a host of playmakers around him and energized defense behind them, it's little wonder why the Cowboys are off to a 4-1 start.

"I would say they do a lot of good things well good complementary football I would say, the running game is meshing with the passing game," said linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. "Everybody doing their job, our mantra here, I hope it doesn't sound cliché but that's really the deal, everybody coming out, doing their job. Everybody has an assignment to do. We're excited by it, it's a great opportunity and a great chance for us to make plays."

Bentley and the Pats defense will be challenged upfront by Dallas' two-headed monster backfield featuring Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who have already combined for nearly 800 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

"Both those guys could easily be the starter," said Davon Godchaux. "It's tough but you have to be prepared, both of them can run, catch the ball out of the backfield, first, second, third down, pass protection. You got to have your head on a swivel for both those guys. It's a one-two punch."

Meanwhile, the passing game is every bit as potent, with tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb leading the way with 75 catches between them. Prescott has thrown 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while competing 73.9 percent of his passes.

"Dak's been on point," said Bentley. "He's been great. He definitely has full control of the offense and he's doing a great job. They have a lot of great talent and a lot of good pieces around him but he's definitely the head honcho of that group."

Godchaux was well-familiar with Prescott from their LSU-Mississippi State SEC battles. Godchaux recalled sacking him one, but always respected the quarterback. Now, Dak and the Cowboys are hoping to keep the Patriots winless at home in 2021.

"We're just looking to constantly just build," said Bentley. "We got a lot of pieces, we're looking to bring it all together. Be with each other, whether it's on the field figuring out different things we wanna do or stuff like that, just getting to know each other more on the field. Taking it one game at a time on the field and making sure we elevate our play every week."

"Nothing is impossible, we just have to have the right mindset," said Godchaux. "Each and every day, each and every minute, you keep preparing to go against a team like this, any team in NFL, but if [they're] coming in here red hot, they won four games... It's going to be a tough challenge for us but we're up to the task."

Practice Report

After popping up as limited on Wednesday's Injury Report, Justin Herron was not spotted at Thursday's practice. This is the latest blow to the tackle group as Herron is coming off a solid performance at left tackle against the Texans and would be expected to start there again this Sunday.

The guard spot got a boost with the return of Michael Onwenu off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Shaq Mason remains limited but was present for stretching, as were Damien Harris (ribs) and Jalen Mills (hamstring).

