Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

It's hard to know where to start when trying to figure out how to slow down the Cowboys' potent attack. With Dak Prescott jumping right back into form, a host of playmakers around him and energized defense behind them, it's little wonder why the Cowboys are off to a 4-1 start.

"I would say they do a lot of good things well good complementary football I would say, the running game is meshing with the passing game," said linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. "Everybody doing their job, our mantra here, I hope it doesn't sound cliché but that's really the deal, everybody coming out, doing their job. Everybody has an assignment to do. We're excited by it, it's a great opportunity and a great chance for us to make plays."

Bentley and the Pats defense will be challenged upfront by Dallas' two-headed monster backfield featuring Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who have already combined for nearly 800 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.