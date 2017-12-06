Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sat Dec 24 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Presser Points: Belichick - 'I've got to do a better job' with team's emotions

New England coach talks about quick rematch with the Dolphins as well as a need to help his players keep their cool in emotional NFL games.

Dec 06, 2017 at 03:56 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

The intense emotions of NFL action, and the physical outbursts that can come from those emotions, have been a major talking point this week.

Certainly Rob Gronkowski's controversial hit on Tre'Davious White last Sunday in Buffalo and the tight end's subsequent suspension ignited the discussion. Monday night's violent matchup between the Steelers and Bengals – leading to multiple suspensions – fueled the topic.

As the Patriots prepare for Monday night's trip to Miami to take on a Dolphins team it defeated in a somewhat chippy battle just two weeks ago at Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted in his big Wednesday morning press conference in Foxborough that part of his responsibility is to keep his players from crossing the line on the field. There was plenty of jawing in the last meeting with Miami, so it's certainly an issue to keep an eye on this time around.

"Yeah, that's important for us," Belichick said when asked about having to remind players to keep their cool. "Yep, that's important every week. It's a competitive game. There's a lot of emotion out there. Yeah, as the coach, I've got to do a better job of that."

Even with an extra day of preparation for a familiar Miami foe that New England prepared for just a couple weeks ago, Belichick also spent plenty of time talking about how impressed he is with a Dolphins team the Patriots defeated 35-17 on Nov. 26 at Gillette.

Here are some of the highlights of Belichick's midweek meeting with the media.

1. Dolphins dominated Denver in all three phases: Despite a five-game losing streak with the fifth loss coming in New England, the 5-7 Dolphins are clinging to playoff hopes heading into the final four weeks. Miami kept those hopes alive last Sunday with an impressive, dominating 35-9 win over the stumbling Broncos. Belichick's opening remarks on Wednesday focused on just how impressed he was with the Dolphins work against Denver, bouncing back from the blowout loss in New England.

"After watching the Denver game the last couple of days, really impressed with the way that Miami played on Sunday and I think that's really what we have to be ready for," Belichick said, emphasizing his upcoming opponent's strengths as he does each and every Wednesday. "I thought that they had a real dominant performance in the kicking game – blocked kick, onside kick, covered punts very well, returned punts well, covered the kickoffs well, returned kickoffs. So, they're very strong in that phase. Obviously, [they had] three interceptions, one for a touchdown, one-for-14 on third down, strong defensive performance. Offensively, they ran the ball well and threw it, had good balance, scored 30-something points. [It was] a strong effort and we're going to have to start all over again here.

"We can't pick up from where we left off. That's not where we are. It's not what we're going to do. We just need to start all over again and have a good week, be ready to go here Monday night. It's a good football team. They have a lot of talent. This was an 11 point game in the fourth quarter and they had the ball. I thought the first game was really a lot closer than the score indicated. The score was tight there in the fourth quarter until we made the stop on downs and got the touchdown on that last series. A good team, play hard, tough, explosive, got a lot of big-play players in all three phases of the game. It'll be a big challenge for us."

2. Allen and Co. ready to fill the void: With Gronkowski suspended for Monday's trip to Miami, New England may have to turn to its depth players at tight end with a little more frequency. That means Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister and potentially even practice squader Will Tye could be in the mix.

Belichick asked about Allen, in particular, given the veteran's slow start but improved contributions in recent weeks.

"Dwayne works hard," Belichick said. "He does whatever we ask him to do. He works very hard at it, whatever his role is. His role in the Tampa game was different than the role before or however it turns out. Sometimes we're in more three-receiver sets, sometimes it's more two-receiver sets, sometimes it's a fullback, sometimes it's a fullback and two tight ends, sometimes it's two tight ends. He's ready to go and always prepared and always works hard at his job, tries to get it right. We all make mistakes. We all correct them and try to do them better the next time. He's embraced that."

Tye, who has significant playing experience given his 94 career catches, most coming in two seasons with the Giants, is an interesting option. Belichick sounds impressed with the way the veteran has taken to his behind-the-scenes work in Foxborough this fall.

"Athletic, improved a lot," Belichick said of Tye. "We've asked him to do some things that he's worked on and he's shown good improvement in. He's a big guy that can run and catch and has presence on the line of scrimmage to block, so he's done a good job."

Belichick didn't, however, have much to say about having to play this week without Gronkowski.

"Every week, you deal with the players that you have available and the opponent you're playing. You put it together and figure it out. It's the same every week.

3. Suh a "pretty special talent": Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has had a long, impressive career with the Lions and Dolphins. Though he has a reputation for pushing the limits of clean play at times, there is no question that Suh is one of the more talented, versatile defensive linemen in the game. He's a challenge for the interior offensive line as well as the coaching staff that has to game plan for him.

Belichick heaped plenty of praise on the Suh.

"He's a pretty special talent," Belichick said. "He's not always in the middle of the line, though. Last week, they put him out on the end in that overload front and he caused some problems out there. So, they've moved him around more this year than probably they did last year. So, he's normally on the right but not always. He's on the left plenty, and he's even at end on some snaps. They've even stood him up a few times, not really as a linebacker but stood him up so it didn't declare as clearly exactly where he is or what the front was. So, identifying him and making sure that we have that right, I mean, that's one thing. The harder part is actually getting him blocked. He's explosive, very strong, has a good get-off and pursues well. He makes a number of plays down the field – screen passes or runs that cut back. But, he's a very talented player. He's an impressive guy. His effort – and last year against us, he made two or three plays. One I remember was 17 yards downfield chasing a ball carrier, making a play well down the field. So, yeah, he's a tough guy to handle."

Related Content

news

Presser Points: Ramping up toward the regular season

Notes on the short turnaround, shifting preparation, Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel.

news

Presser Points: Highlighting strong performances from the youngsters

Belichick on Winovich, Cowart, Wynn and the short week of preparation for Carolina

news

Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Impressive preseason win over the Lions still leaves Pats with plenty to work on

news

5 points from TB12's twelve minutes with the media

Tom Brady met the media following the final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. This will likely be the last time we hear from the 41-year-old quarterback until mid-training camp. Here are the five takeaways from the twelve minutes TB12 spent answering questions.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'Easy to see why Rams are here'

Bill Belichick had plenty of complimentary things to say about the Rams when discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.

news

Presser Points 1/22: Turning attention to Rams

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly took time this afternoon to field several questions on a conference call with reporters.

news

Presser Points – Brady: 'The more film I watch, the less nervous I get'

New England QB explains how preparation eases his nerves in big games.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'There's an anxiety' before every game

Bill Belichick may be the league's longest-tenure coach but he still gets nervous before every game.

news

Presser Points – Brady: Underdog status shows 'what people think about what our chances are'

Patriots quarterback answers questions about New England's trip to Kansas City for the AFC title game.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'It's an honor to play in this game'

Bill Belichick expressed plenty of excitement in discussing the upcoming AFC title game in Kansas City.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - Chiefs are a dominant team

Bill Belichick talked about how Andy Reid's Chiefs have dominated over the past several years during his conference call on Tuesday.

news

Presser Points: Patriots looking to finish

Bill Belichick felt his team played well in the first three quarters against the Chargers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bengals Week 16

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/24: "We showed good toughness and grit"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/24: "Disappointing finish"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 12/24: "I've learned a lot of lessons playing this game"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Watch highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

David Andrews 12/24: "Just couldn't finish it today"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.2

Can't-Miss Play: Judon forces Chase into PIVOTAL fourth-quarter fumble

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon forces Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase into a PIVOTAL fourth-quarter fumble.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising