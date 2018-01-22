Presser Points: Belichick - 'Just better at everything in the fourth quarter'

"I'd say we were just better at everything in the fourth quarter all the way across the board," Belichick said. "We made plays in all three areas of the game. We just seemed to be at a higher level of execution in the fourth quarter. We were better offensively, we were better defensively, we made plays in the kicking game, kickoff coverage, punt return. Yeah, I think our guys are in good condition. They certainly seemed to have enough energy and stamina to go out and have our best and most productive plays in the fourth quarter when it mattered the most."

2. That's a good punt!:In what turned into a tight, field-position game, New England punter Ryan Allen booted the ball three times in the second half against the Jags. The three were downed at the Jacksonville 10-, 9- and 10-yard line, respectively.

Allen didn't allow a single return on his six punts on Sunday. Though his overall season was a lot like his punts – up and down – Allen's work down the regular season stretch and into the postseason has been a net positive for the Patriots. That was certainly the case in Sunday's big win.

"Ryan's done a good job for us in both the backed up punting when we need distance and net punting to really be maximized because of the field position," Belichick explained, "but also in the plus-50 type areas where it's a lot more about skill, and ball placement and hang time, but really ball placement and hang time are the two key things there in that area of the field more than obviously distance. He's done a real good job of that. He's been able to move the ball around a little bit, not always kicking in the same place and that's always tough on the returner and the return team. Yeah, he's done a real good job for us."

3. Gilmore's pass defense "just an outstanding play":There were times this season, his first in New England, when Stephon Gilmore had his struggles. As such, the $65 million free agent addition became a bit of a whipping boy for fans and media alike. But when the game and the season were on the line Sunday afternoon against the Jaguars, Gilmore couldn't have come up much bigger.

Gilmore closed out an impressive day – his second in two postseason contests – by closing the door on Jacksonville with a game-clinching pass defense.