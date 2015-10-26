Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 11 - 12:00 AM | Mon Nov 14 - 08:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Presser Points - Bill Belichick: Dolphins dumbing down their D

New England’s boss looked ahead to the matchup with Miami, while also praising a number of his players’ recent contributions, in his Monday afternoon conference call.

Oct 26, 2015 at 07:43 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="374211"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]Bill Belichick's Monday afternoon conference call reflected the nature of a week in which the undefeated Patriots will return to action swiftly for Thursday Night Football.

710x380-20151026-pp-thumb.jpg

The coach's typical day-after-game chat included a handful of queries about key plays, and key players, from the big Sunday afternoon victory over the hated Jets. But it also included an early look at a Miami team that's won two in a row since Dan Campbell took over as head coach, and apparently simplified the team's approach.

Justin Coleman and Danny Amendola drew praise for their end-of-game contributions against New York, while Belichick noted that Miami is now taking quality over quantity in terms of its defensive scheme.

Here's a trio of three top talking points from Belichick's heard-but-not-seen Monday media session:

1. Amendola and Coleman step up late: Danny Amendola often plays in the shadow of more notable offensive stars Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Justin Coleman is an undrafted rookie practice squad call-up whose name is barely known by the most informed of New England fans. But the two players made big plays on consecutive fourth-quarter series to help the Patriots remain undefeated on Sunday and Belichick had plenty of good things to say about the plays.

Amendola's contribution came on an 8-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on which he took advantage of limited room to work in the middle front part of the end zone.

"It was tight. It was a tight window," Belichick said of the score. "Danny did a good job of getting in there. Just a split second earlier or a split second later and that probably wouldn't have been a great play. But the timing on it was perfect. Tom got it in there and Danny made a great catch and held onto the ball. It was a really close play. Very well executed by Tom and Danny both."

Coleman, who's shown a feisty style in his limited playing time to open his young career, came up with he's own tight play in coverage of Devin Smith to force a punt on a third down in the fourth quarter.

"One of the biggest plays in the game defensively for us was when we blitzed on third down and Fitzpatrick threw it up to Smith and Coleman made the play there," Belichick raved. "It's a play that, had Justin not played it properly, it could easily have been pass interference. But he turned around and looked for the ball before the ball got there. So that ended up going as an incomplete pass and we were able to get the ball back and had a real good drive and went down there and made it a two-score game.

"That's kind of the way it is in games like that, in this division and games like that in the NFL. In the end it comes down to just a handful of plays or maybe even just one play late in the fourth quarter. And the game can kind of swing on that play. So being able to execute well in those situations and being able to play good situational football, it means a lot."

2.Patriots undermanned on offense: Brady put up another 300-yard game to lead the Patriots to another 30-point output against a tough Jets defense. But he and the rest of the New England offense had to perform with unprecedented low personnel numbers on that side of the ball. The Patriots had just 18 players active and dressed on Sunday, a number that includes backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Slater, the special teams captain who is a wide receiver in roster description only.

"Very rare," Belichick said of the low numbers. "I don't think I've ever gone in with that few players. Really, you count Slater as one of them, but really he's ... you know how many plays he's played on offense in his career here. We were pretty thin all the way across. The guys all stepped up and did a really good job. But we had to have a lot of ironmen out there."

One of the areas that was thin was the offensive line, where the only backup was Ryan Wendell. That lack of depth was tested against a tough Jets front. And the line passed that test.

"Good," Belichick said when asked for his impression of how his line played. "That's a tough group to block. The Jets have a really good line. They have a lot of depth, a lot of talent. That was a big challenge for us. We had our moments. I'm not saying it was perfect by any means. But our offensive line hung in there. They battled those guys all the way. And it was a very good group. It will be another good group this week, too."

3. New-look Dolphins simplifying D: One of the most notable changes since Dan Campbell has taken over the reigns on an interim basis in Miami - beyond the 2-0 record and Oklahoma drills in practice - is the team's apparently simplified approach on defense.

"The number of things they run and the number of calls that they have, it appears to be a lot ... definitely a lot less than what it was before. So they're trying to, I'd say it looks like they are doing fewer things and they're doing them better," Belichick observed. "They're playing faster. They are more aggressive. So it looks like they've cut back the scheme a little bit defensively with higher execution."

One guy who seems to be enjoying the change is defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, Miami prized free agent acquisition. Seemingly unhappy early in the year, Suh notched his first two sacks of the season on Sunday against the Texans as the Dolphins front played a key role in the blowout win.

"He played well. They had a hard time blocking him. They had a hard time blocking a lot of those guys," Belichick noted. "[Cameron] Wake had a big day. Suh had a big day. Reshad Jones had a big day. They are a really talented defense, really good up front. Both ends, both tackles. Linebackers. They are all a problem. Suh, he's near the top of the list, that's for sure."

Related Content

news

Presser Points: Ramping up toward the regular season

Notes on the short turnaround, shifting preparation, Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel.

news

Presser Points: Highlighting strong performances from the youngsters

Belichick on Winovich, Cowart, Wynn and the short week of preparation for Carolina

news

Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Impressive preseason win over the Lions still leaves Pats with plenty to work on

news

5 points from TB12's twelve minutes with the media

Tom Brady met the media following the final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. This will likely be the last time we hear from the 41-year-old quarterback until mid-training camp. Here are the five takeaways from the twelve minutes TB12 spent answering questions.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'Easy to see why Rams are here'

Bill Belichick had plenty of complimentary things to say about the Rams when discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.

news

Presser Points 1/22: Turning attention to Rams

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly took time this afternoon to field several questions on a conference call with reporters.

news

Presser Points – Brady: 'The more film I watch, the less nervous I get'

New England QB explains how preparation eases his nerves in big games.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'There's an anxiety' before every game

Bill Belichick may be the league's longest-tenure coach but he still gets nervous before every game.

news

Presser Points – Brady: Underdog status shows 'what people think about what our chances are'

Patriots quarterback answers questions about New England's trip to Kansas City for the AFC title game.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'It's an honor to play in this game'

Bill Belichick expressed plenty of excitement in discussing the upcoming AFC title game in Kansas City.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - Chiefs are a dominant team

Bill Belichick talked about how Andy Reid's Chiefs have dominated over the past several years during his conference call on Tuesday.

news

Presser Points: Patriots looking to finish

Bill Belichick felt his team played well in the first three quarters against the Chargers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".

Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets

atriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Jordan Boys and Girls Club to reveal he will be representing them on his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Jones also surprised the local organization with tickets to the home game against the Jets as Play 60 ambassadors for the game.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and he talks about the defense building upon their success. Wise also talks about their bye week and coming back ready to go.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Recap, Bye Week Banter, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Colts and preview the Patriots heading into their bye week. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jonathan Jones.

Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background

As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising