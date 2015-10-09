Presser Points - Bill Belichick: 'Love to coach guys like that'

2) Development of young CB Coleman

Rookie cornerback Justin Coleman saw considerable action in the last game, against Jacksonville. And this week, with starting right corner Tarell Brown limited in practice with a foot injury and veteran Bradley Fletcher coming down with a hamstring problem on Thursday, Coleman could see more on-field action on Sunday in Dallas.

Coleman was picked up by the Patriots after the preseason and just as the regular season was getting underway. In that short time, Coleman - who's been with Minnesota and Seattle already this calendar year since leaving the University of Tennessee - has been a quick learner to the Patriots way of doing things defensively. In particular, Belichick pointed out that the communication and technique that his staff teaches its corners is something Coleman has grasped quickly, and "that enables him to play faster, more aggressively, and more confidently."

"He's done a good job. I don't think it's been a big adjustment for him. We play a lot of our corner techniques closer to the line of scrimmage. That was something he needs to work on a little bit, but his athletic skills are good for what we've asked him to do. I wouldn't say that's a big problem.