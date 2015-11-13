Presser Points - Bill Belichick: WR blocking 'underappreciated'

2) Structuring practice sessions

It's not unusual for New England's practice schedule to change on a weekly or even daily basis, particularly at this time of year. Belichick explained today that this is often a result of the overall health of his team and their preparedness, both overall and as position groups.

"It's not the same for everybody. Where one guy is, or sometimes even a group is - one group maybe needs a little more recovery... another group needs a little more work. You have to take players into consideration, but also the team. We just can't structure everything for one or two guys and be negligent for the other 61, including the practice squad. We try to balance that the best we can. I don't feel there's any right or wrong answer."

He went on to reveal that when he was a younger assistant coach, his job often required him to write up the practice schedule, make copies, and distribute them to the rest of the staff. On some teams for whom he worked, he said there were coaching regimes that never altered their schedule.