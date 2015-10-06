Presser Points: On to Dallas

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="367316"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

The players enjoyed their normal off day on Tuesday butBill Belichick and his coordinators conducted their conference calls with the media. Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia were all focused on the Dallas Cowboys despite the banged up nature of their next opponent.

Belichick was particularly impressed with future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten's versatility and durability.

One of the "premier tight ends" –"The fact that he's there every week and he plays good, whether it's in the running game, the passing game, he's a solid all-around player, one of the premier tight ends in the league. He comes up big in big situations, does a great job for them in the running game and makes big and clutch plays for them in the passing game. They obviously have a lot of confidence in him. Both quarterbacks look for him in critical situations, as they have for years. The fact that he's there all the time, has been there throughout his career, his durability has been remarkable.

"He does it all. They use him really to do everything. I don't think there are any limitations. He run blocks, he catches the ball over the middle, he catches the ball in the red area, third down, inside, outside, seams, man coverage, zone coverage, pass protects. I mean, whatever they need him to do, he does it and does a good job of it."

Patricia was focused on the Cowboys running game, which despite the loss of Tony Romo and Dez Bryant, remains a formidable force.

Good test –"I will say that Dallas does a great job in the run game. This is a huge challenge for us this week to be able to stop their run game. They run it very efficiently. They have great complementary plays to their key plays or, you know, the plays they run the most. This is a big challenge. The guys up front, like I said along with the tight ends, they do a great job of blocking. They've really been able to take the scheme that they run and plug in different backs in the backfield and be very productive. This will be a big challenge for us in the run game."

With so many kicks being missed across the league, McDaniels was asked about how Stephen Gostkowski factors into his decision-making process.