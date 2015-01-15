Preview: Patriots host Colts in AFC Championship game

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will meet in the AFC Championship Game for the third time and in the postseason for the fifth time, including the second straight year in the playoffs.

Last season, the Patriots beat Indianapolis, 43-22, on Jan. 11, 2014, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots own a 3-1 record overall against Indianapolis in the postseason, including a 3-0 record in playoff games played in New England.

The clubs have clashed in the playoffs following the 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2013 seasons. The Patriots beat the Colts in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, 24-14, at Gillette Stadium (1/18/04), won 20-3 at Gillette Stadium in a 2004 AFC Divisional game (1/16/05), lost in the 2006 AFC Championship Game, 38-34, at Indianapolis (1/21/07), and then won in the AFC Divisional meeting last year.

The Patriots traveled to Indianapolis on Nov. 16 of this season in a Sunday night game that ended in a 42-20 New England victory.

The two teams share a long-time rivalry, as the Patriots and the Baltimore/ Indianapolis Colts played twice each year from 1970 to 2001 as members of the AFC East, with the exception of the 1982 strike season.

Since realignment in 2002 with the Colts moving to the AFC South, the two teams played in the regular season in every season for 10 straight seasons from 2003 through 2012 with New England winning six of the 10 games. While they did not play in the 2013 regular season, breaking a streak of 10 regular-season meetings, they did face each other in the postseason with the Patriots claiming a 43-22 win at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 11, 2014.

Overall, this week's game will be the 79th meeting between the two teams. The Patriots lead the series with a 46-28 record in the regular season and a 3-1 record in the postseason.

New England holds an overall record of 28-12 when playing at home against the Colts, including a 7-2 record at Gillette Stadium.

SERIES BREAKDOWN (INCLUDES POSTSEASON)

Overall Record, 49-29

Home Record, 28-12

In Foxborough, 28-11

In Boston, 0-1

Away Record, 21-17

In Indianapolis, 15-9

In Baltimore, 6-8

Largest Victory, 39 points (10/06/74)

Largest Defeat, -31 points (11/26/72)

Longest Winning Streak, 7 (1996-99)

Longest Losing Streak, 3 (1970-71, 2005-07)