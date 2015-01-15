Quiet Collins working to improve; Jan. 15 notes

Collins wowed observers last season in the playoff game against Indianapolis when he did a remarkable job of covering Colts tight end Coby Fleener and made a number of impressive plays in the Patriots win. Some analysts went on to predict that Collins could become a regular starter on this year's defense (which he did) and someday be one of the league's best linebackers.

"It's all good to hear things like that. I take all that in when I hear about it," Collins conceded. "I try not to get too deep in it. That's not my cup of tea, you know, I've never been that type of guy."

It's clear, though, that Collins is a more consistent player than he was in his rookie season. Collins has shown an uncommon ability to make plays as a pass rusher, against the run, and dropping into pass coverage. And while he can't recall exactly when he achieved his current comfort level in New England's defense, he does know the reason behind it.

"I'm really comfortable. Once you learn the playbook, then you can go out there and do whatever you have to do. And that's one thing I've done: I've learned the playbook. I've grinded it out and it's all panning out. It's a hard job, that playbook. I'm still learning right now.

"I can rise. I can get great, I can get way better," Collins proclaimed. "There's always room for improvement. You're saying I can do all those things, but I can do them better."

This weekend, Collins will once again face athletic Colts QB Andrew Luck. It will be the third time in two seasons, giving Collins plenty of film to study his opponent.

"It helps," he admitted, "but it's a new season right now. You have to expect the unexpected."