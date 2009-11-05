Raiders coach Cable discusses allegations against him with Davis

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Tom Cable said Wednesday that he has spoken with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis about allegations that the coach has a history of violent behavior toward women.

"What we talked about is between us, and we'll keep it that way," Cable said.

Cable said the conversation came within the past two days and that his job status wasn't discussed. Cable said he plans to coach the Raiders for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders are undergoing a "serious evaluation" of allegations that Cable's first wife, Sandy Cable, and former girlfriend, Marie Lutz, made to ESPN. They claimed that the coach physically abused them at various times during their relationships.

Cable acknowledged in a statement Sunday that he struck Sandy Cable with an open hand. Cable said the altercation happened more than 20 years ago and was the only time he has ever inappropriately touched a woman. He stood by that statement Wednesday, declining to answer any questions on the topic.

In other Raiders news, running back Darren McFadden (knee), wide receiver Chaz Schilens (foot) and offensive lineman Robert Gallery (leg) all returned to practice on a limited basis. Cable expects all three to be able to play when the team returns from its bye to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15.

Defensive end Greg Ellis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee Wednesday, and the Raiders won't know his status until next week.