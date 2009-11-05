Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Raiders coach Cable discusses allegations against him with Davis

Nov 05, 2009 at 12:00 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Tom Cable said Wednesday that he has spoken with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis about allegations that the coach has a history of violent behavior toward women.

"What we talked about is between us, and we'll keep it that way," Cable said.

Cable said the conversation came within the past two days and that his job status wasn't discussed. Cable said he plans to coach the Raiders for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders are undergoing a "serious evaluation" of allegations that Cable's first wife, Sandy Cable, and former girlfriend, Marie Lutz, made to ESPN. They claimed that the coach physically abused them at various times during their relationships.

Cable acknowledged in a statement Sunday that he struck Sandy Cable with an open hand. Cable said the altercation happened more than 20 years ago and was the only time he has ever inappropriately touched a woman. He stood by that statement Wednesday, declining to answer any questions on the topic.

In other Raiders news, running back Darren McFadden (knee), wide receiver Chaz Schilens (foot) and offensive lineman Robert Gallery (leg) all returned to practice on a limited basis. Cable expects all three to be able to play when the team returns from its bye to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15.

Defensive end Greg Ellis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee Wednesday, and the Raiders won't know his status until next week.

Cable also said that Samson Satele will remain the starting center when Gallery returns. Chris Morris began the season as the starting center before moving to guard when Gallery broke a bone in his leg on Sept. 20 against the Chiefs. Cable said Satele has been a bright spot for the team of late.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots añaden versatilidad y variación 

Hacemos un recuento de lo acontecido en este día 3 del draft.
news

2021's draft will be Ernie Adams' last with Patriots

Bill Belichick announces that 2021 will be Ernie Adams' last draft with the Patriots.
news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

With eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots made some significant additions to their team. Here's what they mean.
news

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

The Patriots selected three players in the front seven over the weekend, creating some competition on defense.

Latest News

2021's draft will be Ernie Adams' last with Patriots

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the New England Patriots draft picks on the third day of the NFL draft.

Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his post-Draft press conference following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Patriots select Tre Nixon with No. 242 pick in 2021 draft

The New England Patriots select University of Central Florida wide receiver Tre Nixon with the No. 242 pick in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

College Highlights: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

The Patriots selected Missouri, S, Joshuah Bledsoe in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights. Joshuah Bledsoe is #1 in this video

Patriots select William Sherman with the No. 197 pick in 2021 draft

The New England Patriots select Colorado tackle William Sherman in Round 6 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 197 overall pick.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising