 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 23 - 11:55 AM

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Presser, Evaluating the Draft QBs, Potential Trades

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Meet the 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Raiders' Culpepper practices; Russell still home

When JaMarcus Russell came out of college, some scouts compared his big build and strong arm to Daunte Culpepper. Well, at least the Oakland Raiders have one of those quarterbacks in training camp.

Aug 01, 2007 at 02:00 AM

NAPA, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2007) -- When JaMarcus Russell came out of college, some scouts compared his big build and strong arm to Daunte Culpepper. Well, at least the Oakland Raiders have one of those quarterbacks in training camp.

While Russell remains home in Alabama without a contract, Culpepper practiced with the Raiders for the first time after signing his one-year deal. Culpepper, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, had been looking for work since being released last month by Miami and found his spot in Oakland.

"I like to take chances like that," owner Al Davis said. "I don't know what the risk is. I don't see any real risk."

Davis likened the move to one he made back in 1979 when he signed Jim Plunkett, who went on to win two Super Bowl titles in Oakland. But Culpepper's stay in Oakland might not be that long.

He has only a one-year contract, and Russell will be groomed to take over as soon as he signs his contract and comes into camp.

"He's obviously the quarterback of this team in the future so whatever it's going to be," Culpepper said. "I feel that I'm here for a reason: No. 1 to help this team, help myself and also help him any way I can."

First, the Raiders need to get Russell into camp. The No. 1 overall pick has missed the first nine practices of training camp as the sides are unable to agree on a contract. Davis said the biggest holdup in the talks revolves around the structure of the deal, even though coach Lane Kiffin said earlier the problem was money.

Davis said Russell's agents, Eric Metz and Ethan Lock, want most of the money to be paid out in an option bonus, which is difficult for the team to recoup if a player violates his contract in the future. Davis said the team wants protection if Russell decides to hold out or feud with the team in the future.

"That's the only thing with JaMarcus. It's not money. That's ridiculous," Davis said. "It's the option bonus. they want all the money in option bonus. And they have the first choice they've ever had and they've got to come through with a decent deal otherwise they are done in the market. That is the story on JaMarcus."

Russell's agents have not spoken publicly on the talks and didn't return phone calls seeking comment.

So for now, the Raiders' quarterback situation involved only Culpepper, Josh McCown and Andrew Walter. Culpepper got only a little work in the morning practice; McCown and Walter shared most of the snaps with the first team. McCown suffered two interceptions, and Walter had four during the morning practice.

"It's unacceptable," Kiffin said. "We're turning the ball over too much right now and we'll lose a lot of games real fast if we keep that up."

Culpepper still needs to learn the playbook and showed he has recovered from the knee injuries that slowed him down the past two seasons. Kiffin said Culpepper would work his way into the rotation and have a chance to win the starting job. Both Culpepper and Kiffin said there isn't a timeline for that process.

"I'm just absorbing like a sponge right now, absorbing the offense," Culpepper said. "My mindset is continue to work to get better to be the starter. That's pretty much how I'm approaching it."

Culpepper, 30, began 2006 as Miami's starter but had trouble with his mobility and was sacked 21 times in the first four games. The Dolphins shut him down so he could continue rehabbing and eventually placed him on injured reserve. When they acquired Trent Green in a trade with Kansas City this offseason, Culpepper became expendable.

The Dolphins were unable to trade him and eventually released him July 17. Culpepper met with Tampa Bay two days later but did not receive a contract offer from the Bucs. The Raiders worked him out July 30 in Florida and then again the following day in California before signing him to a deal.

In eight NFL seasons, Culpepper has passed for 21,091 yards and 137 touchdowns with 89 interceptions. He has a career passer rating of 90.8. He wants the chance to prove he is still the same quarterback who threw 39 touchdown passes in 2004.

"Any time you're a great competitor and people doubt you, it's absolute fuel to overcome whatever they're saying or shut them up in a sense," he said. "I feel like I'm a self-motivated guy. I'm going to expect out of myself more than what anybody can make me or force me to do. My expectations for myself are higher than what anybody could set for me. But doubters, that does give me fuel."

McCown and Walter also have their share of doubters. McCown, acquired in a draft-day trade from Detroit, made 22 starts with Arizona before backing up Jon Kitna with the Lions last season. He has 25 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions in his career, but Davis likes his mobility and compared him to Rich Gannon.

The Raiders thought highly enough of Walter that they passed on the opportunity to draft Matt Leinart in 2006. Given a chance to play last season when Aaron Brooks got hurt, Walter went 2-6 and struggled with turnovers and accuracy.

Walter suffered 13 interceptions, lost nine fumbles and was sacked 46 times. He completed only 53.3 percent of his passes, threw for three touchdowns and had a passer rating of 55.8.

"Well, that poor Andrew Walter last year got hit so many times, I don't think he knew where they were coming from," Davis said.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

The Patriots Director of Scouting previewed the 2024 NFL Draft in a 20-minute Q&A with reporters on Thursday morning. 
news

NFL Draft 2024: Wird ER der nächste Sebastian Vollmer?

Sollten die Patriots mit dem dritten Pick keinen Quarterback holen, gibt es einige gute Alternativen.
news

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/18

Read the full transcript from Eliot Wolf's press conference on Thursday, April 18, 2024. 
news

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Here are Evan Lazar's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/18

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Playground | Patriots Off the Field

New England Patriots tight end and Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski visits the Boston Athletic Association banquet to discuss the plans for his new playground that is being built along the Charles River. The goal of the playground is to give them a chance to have experiences like the ones he was able to have when he was younger.

Eliot Wolf 4/18: "We feel good about where we are"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising