Raiders trade 'Showtime' Buchanon to Texans

ALAMEDA, Calif. (April 20, 2005) -- The man who calls himself "Showtime" is leaving the Oakland Raiders, and both sides appear happy to be parting ways.

The Raiders traded disgruntled cornerback Phillip Buchanon to the Houston Texans for two draft picks, nearly four months after he publicly ridiculed the franchise with no warning leading into the final game.

Texans general manager Charley Casserly confirmed the deal, but said it won't be official until Buchanon passes a physical and the NFL completes the required paperwork.

Oakland will receive a second-round and third-round pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

Texans coach Dom Capers praised Buchanon's speed and athletic ability.

"This gives us another young player at a position that is hard to come by," Capers said. "He has all of the things that you look for in that position. He has the natural skill to come in and play for us."

The Raiders had been trying to trade Buchanon in recent weeks. The team talked to the Washington Redskins about the self-assured Buchanon, who typically refers to himself in the third person and arrived at training camp in 2003 as a second-year pro in a limousine and wearing a fancy pajama suit.

Oakland traded its first-round draft selection -- seventh overall -- to Minnesota for Randy Moss and won't make its first pick until sixth in the second round, 38th overall. With the Buchanon trade, the Raiders will pick 47th overall. They already had the 69th pick in the third round and now also will receive one of Houston's two picks that round.

Buchanon, the Raiders' first-round pick in 2002 out of Miami, went off about the organization just four days before Oakland (5-11) ended another disappointing season with a home loss to Jacksonville.

"I mean there is a lot of stuff that goes on here and it ain't right," he said at the time. "I am not feeling too good here. I am not happy with the organization. Things ain't good right now. I know that."

Buchanon said he spoke with team personnel chief Michael Lombardi late in the season to express his desire to go elsewhere. He was briefly benched last season for his poor play, but also had plenty of impressive moments that showcased his playmaking ability.

"The way I am feeling about the Raiders, I am not happy," Buchanon said. "I am just not happy with the organization right now. I am looking forward to a possible trade with somebody else."

Buchanon's agent told Casserly that Buchanon is happy to be headed to Houston, where he will be teammates with close friend Andre Johnson.

A message left on Buchanon's cell phone went unreturned.

The Raiders also are looking to deal four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Woodson, who signed his tender in February as Oakland's franchise player.

Woodson, also the Raiders' franchise player last season, will receive a 20 percent raise over last year's salary of nearly $8.8 million.

Buchanon has 11 career interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns, in 36 games. He has averaged 11 yards per punt return with three TDs in three NFL seasons.

Last season, Buchanon had 50 tackles and three interceptions, one for a TD, in 14 games. He missed the final two games with a bruised tailbone.

The Raiders selected Buchanon with the 17th overall pick in 2002.