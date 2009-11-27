Rams playing it safe, hold out Jackson from practice again

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson did not practice for the second straight day while recovering from lower back spasms, but the team remains confident he'll play Sunday against Seattle.

Guard Richie Incognito, fullback Mike Karney (neck) and offensive tackle Jason Smith also did not practice Thursday. Smith has not been cleared to return from a mild concussion and Incognito has been all but ruled out for a fourth straight game with a foot injury.