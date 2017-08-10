Random Thoughts: Big plays lead Jags over Pats

-Hollister has the look of some young pass catching tight ends the Patriots have featured in the summer in recent years. Zach Sudfeld and AJ Derby would be two examples of players who flashed pass-catching ability in the preseason, and Hollister had a similar look Thursday night. He caught seven passes for 116 yards while absorbing some big hits while holding onto the ball. There won't likely be a roster spot available for the rookie out of Wyoming but there's definitely some ability there.

-Big plays were a huge problem throughout the night and there seemed to be a few players involved in all of them. Cyrus Jones kicked things off when he was beaten badly off the snap and eventually trailed Jags wideout Keelan Cole down the field on a 97-yard touchdown catch. Cole avoided Jones' jam and had a step immediately before separating further as the ball came down. Jones' technique on the play was off from the start. Later Corey Grant ripped off a 78-yard touchdown run when he eluded Elandon Roberts in the middle and then forced Jordan Richards to take a poor angle, which ultimately led to the touchdown. The last play again involved Jones and Richards as Dede Westbrook raced down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown catch. It appeared to be a zone coverage as Jones passed off Westbrook but Richards was very late getting into position, and it wound up being an easy touchdown. All three Patriots played well into the second half and won't be pleased with their performances. Jones also struggled in the slot, and although he handled all of his return chances without incident he also didn't turn in any memorable plays.