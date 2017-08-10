Random Thoughts: Big plays lead Jags over Pats

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 10, 2017 at 05:22 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots opened the preseason with a 31-24 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Big plays were the difference as the defense allowed three touchdowns of more than 40 yards, including a 97-yarder.

Here are some random thoughts from tonight's game.

-The only place to start is at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo. There were some highs and lows for the backup, but overall it was a pretty solid start. Things weren't great early as Garoppolo was late getting the ball out on his first third-down attempt and took a sack to end the first drive. He later missed a couple of open receivers, most notably Dion Lewis and Jacob Hollister. With less than two minutes left in the first half the Patriots had managed just three points. But at that point things changed dramatically. Garoppolo heated up in the two-minute drill, completing all seven of his passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. He then opened the second half by going 3-for-3 for 60 yards and another touchdown. In all he completed 11 straight and finished 22 of 28 for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the game. After an uneven start to camp it was a nice step forward.

-Continuing the quarterback theme, Jacoby Brissett had his share of struggles. He did lead one scoring drive but was late in recognizing coverages and was forced to avoid pressure before throwing as a result. He finished 8 of 13 for 88 yards and failed to finish a late drive that ended inside the Jags 10. Brissett's accuracy continues to be an issue, particularly when he asked to stepped into a throw and fire, in which case the ball tends to sail high. That happened on at least four occasions Thursday night and he remains a work in progress.

-On the flip side, Lewis was more reminiscent of his 2015 version than last year's. He consistently made the first tackler miss throughout the game and showed his normal toughness and quickness. He spoke prior to the game about feeling more explosive than last year and he showed that against Jacksonville. He finished with seven carries for 32 yards and four catches for 23 more.

The New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (7), Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Tom Brady (12) run onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gives instructions during warm-up's before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs onto the field to warm up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Tom Coughlin, right, executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars, speaks to former football executive Bill Polian before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo runs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick walks on the field during warm-up's before an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) bounces away from New England Patriots safety Jordan Richards, center, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots fullback Glenn Gronkowski runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots wide receiver Devin Lucien (13) tries to catch a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Brian Dixon (41) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Lucien landed out of bounds. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots wide receiver Austin Carr, top, catches a touchdown pass in the grasp of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tracy Howard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots wide receiver Austin Carr, center, catches a touchdown pass in the grasp of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tracy Howard (36) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, celebrates his touchdown pass to Austin Carr, left, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots wide receiver Austin Carr, left, celebrates his touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars with teammates in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Austin Carr with center David Andrews (60) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, speaks with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Maye dives past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh McNary, right, for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
A young New England Patriots fan holds a sign referring to Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister (48) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Hayes Pullard (52) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister runs after catching a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back D.J. Foster runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
A New England Patriots fan holds a sign about the team's Super Bowl championship in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots wide receiver Austin Carr (84) stretches for a catch in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Doran Grant (26) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to teammates on the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) scrambles as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Audie Cole (57) pursues in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) scrambles as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Audie Cole (57) pursues in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots running back D.J. Foster runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots running back D.J. Foster, right, celebrates his touchdown with Austin Carr in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speak at midfield after an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Brandon Allen (10) and New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) speak at midfield after an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots defensive back Damarius Travis (35), Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Myrick (31) and New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Maye (16) pose for a photo at midfield after an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett departs after speaking to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo arrives to speak to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
-Hollister has the look of some young pass catching tight ends the Patriots have featured in the summer in recent years. Zach Sudfeld and AJ Derby would be two examples of players who flashed pass-catching ability in the preseason, and Hollister had a similar look Thursday night. He caught seven passes for 116 yards while absorbing some big hits while holding onto the ball. There won't likely be a roster spot available for the rookie out of Wyoming but there's definitely some ability there.

-Big plays were a huge problem throughout the night and there seemed to be a few players involved in all of them. Cyrus Jones kicked things off when he was beaten badly off the snap and eventually trailed Jags wideout Keelan Cole down the field on a 97-yard touchdown catch. Cole avoided Jones' jam and had a step immediately before separating further as the ball came down. Jones' technique on the play was off from the start. Later Corey Grant ripped off a 78-yard touchdown run when he eluded Elandon Roberts in the middle and then forced Jordan Richards to take a poor angle, which ultimately led to the touchdown. The last play again involved Jones and Richards as Dede Westbrook raced down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown catch. It appeared to be a zone coverage as Jones passed off Westbrook but Richards was very late getting into position, and it wound up being an easy touchdown. All three Patriots played well into the second half and won't be pleased with their performances. Jones also struggled in the slot, and although he handled all of his return chances without incident he also didn't turn in any memorable plays.

-A lot of eyes have been on Stephen Gostkowski this summer after the kicker struggled through the worst season of his career a year ago. His missed PAT in the Super Bowl forced the Patriots to convert a pair of two-point conversions, and his missed PAT a year earlier in Denver in the AFC title game was the difference. So, it was a mild surprise that Bill Belichick chose not to bring in a kicker to provide at least some level of competition in camp. Gostkowski has missed some kicks during training camp practices, including a pair of long ones in joint practices against Jacksonville. He missed again Thursday night when his 56-yarder went wide left. It was obviously a long attempt but it hooked badly and it appeared as if the kicker did not strike the ball in the normal manner. If Gostkowski gets off to a shaky start this season, it will be interesting to see if Belichick looks at potential options. Overall Gostkowski has generally struck the ball well and his kickoffs against the Jags were strong as usual.

-D.J. Foster rode a roller coaster of emotions on one play in the third quarter when he caught a short pass and made a nice move to pick up the first down. But before the play ended he took a hit and wound up coughing up the ball and the Jags recovered. Foster had some issues with ball security a year ago as well, so losing the ball was about the last thing the young back was looking for. He caught three passes for 33 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down, but the fumble was the thing that unfortunately stood out.

-The most disappointing development of the night may have been rookie Deatrich Wise going down with an apparent head injury early on. After receiving plenty of reps with the first group in camp, Wise started but was forced to leave during the third series when fellow rookie Adam Butler inadvertently kneed him in the back of the head. Wise did not return, and if he suffered a concussion it would be an unfortunate turn of events. Wise needs the work in the preseason and any lost time would be damaging to the rookie's development.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

