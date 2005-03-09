Ravens release CB Fuller, FB Morrow

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (March 9, 2005) -- The Baltimore Ravens cut veteran defensive back Corey Fuller and special teams player Harold Morrow.
Fuller saw his role diminish when he lost his starting cornerback job to Gary Baxter. Fuller appeared in 14 games last season, starting two in place of injured cornerback Chris McAlister, and registered 14 tackles with no pass deflections or interceptions.
The 10-year veteran was scheduled to earn $1.25 million in 2005. Fuller has also played for Minnesota and Cleveland.
Morrow, a backup fullback, was the team's leading special teams tackler with 21 last season.