Recognizing 'MVPs' in the community

]()Also on hand to congratulate the award winners was Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Andre Tippett, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and running back Kevin Faulk.

The 2010 Community MVP awards were presented with support from the Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund.

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta director Dennis DePaul accepted the award on Walker's behalf. Walker was ill and unable to attend. In light of Walker's illness, DePaul hoped the award would lift his spirits.

"[Walker] is a legend around the camp because of the pranks he pulls on all us," DePaul said. "But in all seriousness, he does everything for us from the development side to working as a councilor with the kids. He loves what he does and I'm happy that he's been recognized by the Patriots for all the work that he's done."

Dan Cummings, of Hyde Park, Mass., was among the $5,000 winners. He founded Journey Forward, a Canton-based nonprofit, as a result of his own life experiences. Cummings was told he would never walk again after his spinal cord injury. But after four years of a specialized program in San Diego and seven additional years of physical therapy, he began to walk again.

Journey Forward is the result of that long process as it lends assistance to those overcoming their own spinal cord injuries.

"It would say that is humbling," Cummings said after receiving his award. "I'm very grateful to be honored, but it's important to honor the spirit of volunteerism because for organizations like ours it's truly what makes our world go round."

A complete list of the 2010 Community MVP Awards are as follows:

$10,000 Grand Prize Winner

Wade Walker - Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, Waterbury, Vt.

$5,000 Runner-up WinnersDan Cummings - Journey Forward, Canton, Mass.

Harrison Hoyt - Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, N.H.

Ryan Loiselle - FRIENDS WAY, Warwick, R.I.

Eva Diharce - Youth Enrichment Center at Hilton-Winn Farm, Ogunquit, Maine

Lori O'Driscoll - Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Monroe, Conn.

$2,500 Finalists

Virginia DiGregorio - Mission of Deed, Inc., Reading, Mass.

Lora Brugnaro - Partners for Youth with Disabilities, Mentor Match Program, Boston, Mass.

Lori Salotto - New Hope, Inc., Attleboro, Mass.

Richie Canastra - Angel Flight NE, North Andover, Mass.

Emmanuel Exilhomme - A Better Tomorrow Services, Everett, Mass.

Valeria Zagami - The Arc of Northern Bristol County, Inc., Attleboro, Mass.

Kathi Vander Laan - Girls Inc. of Lynn, Lynn, Mass.

Michaela Bero - Neurofibromastosis, Inc., Northeast, Burlington, Mass.

Ashley Haseotes - One Mission, Inc., Westboro, Mass.

Pamela Knight - HopeFound, Jamaica Plain, Mass.

Robert Dyl, Jr. - Little League Challenger Division, Portsmouth, R.I.

Alysha Brock - AIDS Care Ocean State, Providence, R.I.

David Wright - UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center/Teen Ride Program, Worcester, Mass.

Velma Sego - Waterbury Hospital, Waterbury, Conn.

Linda Anderson - The Scotty Fund, Bethel, Conn.