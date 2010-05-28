Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 26 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 31 - 11:55 AM

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Recognizing 'MVPs' in the community

21 New Englanders honored at Gillette Stadium at the 2010 Community MVP Awards. Wade Walker wins grand prize of $10,000 for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, Vermont.

May 28, 2010 at 02:00 AM
mvp_7550.jpg


FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Volunteers are the backbone to charitable works done by nonprofit organizations.

While their behind-the-scenes efforts might go unnoticed by the outside world, Thursday's 2010 Community MVP Awards presented by the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation at Gillette Stadium placed the spotlight on those who give their time to help others.

Twenty-one honorees were recognized for their contributions and received grants for their respective nonprofit organization. Fifteen New England organizations were presented with $2,500 in honor of their volunteer's work with five more receiving grants of $5,000.

In addition, this year's grand prize winner was announced. Wade Walker was awarded the $10,000 grand prize in recognition of his work at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta which provides children who are stricken with cancer with the chance to enjoy summer camp.

"We understand that, many times, volunteers are what keep non-profits going," New England Patriots Charitable Foundation President Josh Kraft said while addressing the recipients. "Just like the Patriots, your organizations need to work as a team in order to be successful. Without all of you acting as members of the team, the ultimate goal of helping as many people as possible wouldn't be reached quite so easily."

[

mvp_7550.jpg

]()Also on hand to congratulate the award winners was Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Andre Tippett, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and running back Kevin Faulk.

The 2010 Community MVP awards were presented with support from the Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund.

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta director Dennis DePaul accepted the award on Walker's behalf. Walker was ill and unable to attend. In light of Walker's illness, DePaul hoped the award would lift his spirits.

"[Walker] is a legend around the camp because of the pranks he pulls on all us," DePaul said. "But in all seriousness, he does everything for us from the development side to working as a councilor with the kids. He loves what he does and I'm happy that he's been recognized by the Patriots for all the work that he's done."

Dan Cummings, of Hyde Park, Mass., was among the $5,000 winners. He founded Journey Forward, a Canton-based nonprofit, as a result of his own life experiences. Cummings was told he would never walk again after his spinal cord injury. But after four years of a specialized program in San Diego and seven additional years of physical therapy, he began to walk again.

Journey Forward is the result of that long process as it lends assistance to those overcoming their own spinal cord injuries.

"It would say that is humbling," Cummings said after receiving his award. "I'm very grateful to be honored, but it's important to honor the spirit of volunteerism because for organizations like ours it's truly what makes our world go round."

A complete list of the 2010 Community MVP Awards are as follows:

$10,000 Grand Prize Winner
Wade Walker - Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, Waterbury, Vt.

$5,000 Runner-up WinnersDan Cummings - Journey Forward, Canton, Mass.
Harrison Hoyt - Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, N.H.
Ryan Loiselle - FRIENDS WAY, Warwick, R.I.
Eva Diharce - Youth Enrichment Center at Hilton-Winn Farm, Ogunquit, Maine
Lori O'Driscoll - Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Monroe, Conn.

$2,500 Finalists
Virginia DiGregorio - Mission of Deed, Inc., Reading, Mass.
Lora Brugnaro - Partners for Youth with Disabilities, Mentor Match Program, Boston, Mass.
Lori Salotto - New Hope, Inc., Attleboro, Mass.
Richie Canastra - Angel Flight NE, North Andover, Mass.
Emmanuel Exilhomme - A Better Tomorrow Services, Everett, Mass.
Valeria Zagami - The Arc of Northern Bristol County, Inc., Attleboro, Mass.
Kathi Vander Laan - Girls Inc. of Lynn, Lynn, Mass.
Michaela Bero - Neurofibromastosis, Inc., Northeast, Burlington, Mass.
Ashley Haseotes - One Mission, Inc., Westboro, Mass.
Pamela Knight - HopeFound, Jamaica Plain, Mass.
Robert Dyl, Jr. - Little League Challenger Division, Portsmouth, R.I.
Alysha Brock - AIDS Care Ocean State, Providence, R.I.
David Wright - UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center/Teen Ride Program, Worcester, Mass.
Velma Sego - Waterbury Hospital, Waterbury, Conn.
Linda Anderson - The Scotty Fund, Bethel, Conn.

Patriots Today cameras captured the highlights from this event. Watch the video Now >>

mvp_7736.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award.

news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

On December 1st, the Patriots wore custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign.

news

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

news

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

$50 million gift is largest in support of community health and health equity in 211-year history of MGH.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown and Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar recap day two of practice from the East-West Shrine Bowl from the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex.

Shrine Bowl Day 2: West Team Prospects on Getting Coaching from Patriots

Shrine Bowl West team prospects react to receiving coaching from Bill Belichick, Troy Brown and other Patriots coaches on Day 2 of practice in Las Vegas.

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl West Team Head Coach Troy Brown addresses the media after Day 2 of practice in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar Recap the first day of practice from the East West Shrine Bowl from the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex.

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media after day 1 of the East West Shrine Bowl.

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

NFL prospects on the Shrine Bowl West team react to being coached by the Patriots.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising