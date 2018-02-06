Records set and tied in Super Bowl LII

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Thu Dec 07 | 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM live LIVE: Patriots Pregame Show Host Rob "Hardy" Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to preview all the action and get the fans' take heading into each game. You'll hear from opponent beat writers and get all the late-breaking news. Send your questions to be answered on air to [webradio@patriots.com](mailto:webradio@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.

Thu Dec 07 | 08:05 PM - 11:15 PM live LIVE: 98.5 FM In-Game Radio Broadcast Tune-in to the simulcast of the in-game broadcast for the Patriots flagship radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis during the Patriots game. Please note that the broadcast is open to everyone in the US on a desktop, but is restricted to the Patriots local market on mobile devices.