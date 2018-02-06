Official website of the New England Patriots

Records set and tied in Super Bowl LII

A complete list of all the records set and tied in Super Bowl LII compiled by Elias Sports Bureau.

Feb 06, 2018 at 06:29 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LII

Most Games – 8, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach – 8, Bill Belichick

Most Passes, Career – 357, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 235, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2576, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Game – 505, Tom Brady

Most Touchdown Passes, Career –18, Tom Brady

Most Games, Team – 10, New England

Most Points, Game, Losing Team –33, New England

Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 42, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Total Yards, Game, Team – 613, New England

Most Total Yards, Game, Both Teams – 1,151, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Passing Yards, Game, Team –500, New England

Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 874, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Punts, Game, Team –0, New England

Fewest Punts, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 4, New England vs. Philadelphia

SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LII

Most Passes, None Intercepted, Game –48, Tom Brady

Most Field Goals, Game, Both Teams – 5, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams –54, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Passes, Game, Both Teams –93, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Touchdown Passes, Game, Both Teams – 7, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Yards, Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams –0, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team –0, Philadelphia

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Team –0, Philadelphia

Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Team – 3, Philadelphia

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

