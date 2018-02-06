Records set and tied in Super Bowl LII

SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LII
Most Games – 8, Tom Brady
Most Games, Head Coach – 8, Bill Belichick
Most Passes, Career – 357, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Career – 235, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Career – 2576, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Game – 505, Tom Brady
Most Touchdown Passes, Career –18, Tom Brady
Most Games, Team – 10, New England
Most Points, Game, Losing Team –33, New England
Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 42, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Total Yards, Game, Team – 613, New England
Most Total Yards, Game, Both Teams – 1,151, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Passing Yards, Game, Team –500, New England
Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 874, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Punts, Game, Team –0, New England
Fewest Punts, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 4, New England vs. Philadelphia
SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LII
Most Passes, None Intercepted, Game –48, Tom Brady
Most Field Goals, Game, Both Teams – 5, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams –54, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Passes, Game, Both Teams –93, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Touchdown Passes, Game, Both Teams – 7, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia
Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Yards, Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams –0, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team –0, Philadelphia
Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Team –0, Philadelphia
Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Team – 3, Philadelphia