Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Nov 23, 2021 at 04:46 PM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Matthew Judon has quickly become a fan favorite among Patriots fans. With 10.5 sacks on the season, a signature celebration and charisma behind the podium, it's hard not to like what he's brought to the locker room.

But his latest hot take about a cherished comfort food might be unforgivable.

Judon admitted on Kyle Van Noy's Elite Eatz, a series where he takes his teammates to local restaurants, that he hates mac and cheese. This slid by as fans presumably hoped this was a momentary lapse in judgement, but on Tuesday, Judon doubled down on his scorching hot take.

"It's just cheese and noodles and It's not that good," Judon said. "Let's be honest guys, everybody probably here is a little lactose [intolerant], so it messes up our stomachs. We got to get it off the table. It's probably one of the most overrated dishes.

Just cheese and noodles? Those are fighting words for the mac and cheese enthusiasts, and it certainly caused a stir on Twitter when the news broke. Judon, to his credit, took the criticism in stride.

Later in the day, Kyle Dugger redeemed the locker room's stance when asked what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is.

"Macaroni and cheese," he said with a smile.

You can watch all of Judon's hilarious rant in his press conference below.

