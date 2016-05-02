Refreshed Scarnecchia tackles coaching again

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="434636"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, and living an essentially normal life appeals very much to Dante Scarnecchia. For the past two years, he's been able to do all those things and more.

Yet, he's decided to give that all up to coach the Patriots offensive line once again – a job he held for so many years before retiring at the end of the 2013 season.

"It is a tough decision," the 68-year-old admitted Monday, "because you get used to a very nice lifestyle. I liked retirement. It was great, a lot of fun, we saw things we hadn't seen ever, took trips, spent a lot of time with our grandkids. To a degree, it's very hard to give up, but we talked about it, my wife and I, and decided this would be a good thing on a lot of different levels… and I love coaching football."