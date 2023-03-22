Replacing McCourty will be no small task

The two appeared on the "Pats From the Past" podcast shortly after the ceremony and talked about their bond and life in football together. Jason explained how Devin would often take over positional meetings, and he was so respected that few would offer any rebuttals. He joked how that changed once he arrived, but listening to the two talk about the preparation and commitment that went into their play further illustrated just how difficult he will be to replace.

There are veterans around the league who fill similar roles for their teams on the field. Cincinnati's Jessie Bates just signed a big contract with the Falcons. Jordan Poyer decided to stay in Buffalo, and Harrison Smith did likewise in Minnesota. Veteran Taylor Rapp remains unsigned, and the Patriots reportedly met with the former Ram last week. They even brought back the versatile Jalen Mills, who has plenty of safety experience to fall back on.