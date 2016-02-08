Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 28 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 01 - 01:55 PM

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Report: Dante Scarnecchia likely to return to Patriots

New England legend reportedly ready to return and work his magic on the team’s offensive line.

Feb 08, 2016 at 12:50 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

New England's search for an offensive line coach could return a familiar, legendary face to the Patriots this offseason.

According to ESPNBoston.com, the team has had discussions with former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who retired after the 2013 season, about returning to the team.

Scarnecchia, who has worked in a sort of consulting role with the team during the draft process through his first two years of retirement has also been an active member of the organization in the community in his time away from the field.

In fact, ESPNBoston.com writes that it's actually quite likely at this point in the discussions that Scarnecchia will be back on the sidelines in Foxborough in 2016.

"Scarnecchia's willingness to discuss a return to the coaching staff in 2016 is an indication that his retirement from coaching might be short-lived, as it would be a surprise at this point if he isn't back on the Patriots' sideline for next season."

After Scarnecchia's retirement, which had actually been delayed a couple years from what he first intended, New England hired Dave DeGuglielmo to oversee the offensive line. The veteran coach and Boston University alum helped piece together a unit that was part of a Super Bowl title in his first season in 2014, but the bottom fell out this fall as the group struggled for a variety of reasons, right through an embarrassing performance in the season-ending loss in the AFC Championship game in Denver.

DeGuglielmo's contract ran out after this season and he was not extended, but rather landed as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chargers.

Scarnecchia is a legend of more than 30 years of coaching as an NFL assistant. He spent all but two years of that time in New England, working from 1982-88 and then 1991-2013. Though he worked on special teams, with tight ends and even on defense at times in his career, he spent his last 15 seasons as one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the game.

Now, after a couple years off to recharge his batteries and spent time with his family, it looks like the soon-to-be 68-year-old Scarnecchia and his unmatched work ethic could be returning to the football offices at Gillette Stadium on a full-time basis to help fix an offensive line that was clearly the team's fatal flaw this past season.

If he does return, Scarnecchia would oversee a group that includes familiar veterans likes tackles Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer, as well as youngsters the sage coach helped bring to New England including would-be starters in Bryan Stork, Tre' Jackson, Shaq Mason and impressive undrafted rookie David Andrews.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

The Patriots first-rounder logged an interception, a sack, and three pass breakups covering some of the league's best wide receivers in the first three weeks. 
news

Ezekiel Elliott looking for a win in Dallas

After a successful seven-year run in Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott will return to face his former team this weekend, now as a member of the Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Although the Patriots are still searching for more points on the scoreboard, there are areas where they're statistically on an upward trajectory. 
news

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Rookie Christian Gonzalez has performed like a seasoned vet in the first three starts of his career.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

The Patriots passing game might not be firing on all cylinders yet, but we are starting to see the end game for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's group.
news

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

The Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

The Patriots made it 15 straight wins over the Jets in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

Besides the two Saturday downgrades, there weren't any surprise inactives for the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Jets. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

The Patriots offense needs to get back to their brand of football as they search for their first win of the season against the Jets on Sunday. 
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

The New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands in Week 3 in search of their first win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the divisional matchup.
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones to Out, Starting O-Line Trending in Positive Direction for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots cornerback depth will be tested on Sunday, but the good news is that the Pats starting offensive line is trending in a positive direction.
news

Analysis: Patriots Place CB Marcus Jones on IR, Sign QB Will Grier, Release Final Injury Report for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots made another move at quarterback, and lost a layer of cornerback depth, while starting left tackle Trent Brown will play on Sunday vs. the Jets. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Cowboys

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big road test in Dallas

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

Inside Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez's Defensive Rookie of the Month Campaign 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Recap, Cowboys Preview, Pharaoh Brown 1-on-1

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault recap the Patriots win against the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, they look ahead to the Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jabrill Peppers on facing the Cowboys 9/28: "Staying locked in"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Will Grier 9/28: "I'm prepared to play if I need to play"

Patriots quarterback Will Grier addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 9/28: "They've got a lot of talent"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Belestrator: Spotlighting Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and More Cowboys Playmakers

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Dallas Cowboys offense and defense, spotlighting Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Tony Pollard, Dak Prescott and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Deatrich Wise 9/28: "Our job is not done"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising