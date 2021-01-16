Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jan 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 17 - 11:59 PM

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Jan 16, 2021 at 05:10 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Josh-McDaniels-EJA
Eric J. Adler

According to a report from The Athletic's Zac Jackson and Bo Wulf, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will interview with the Philadelphia Eagles regarding their open head coach position. McDaniels would be the second Patriots coach to interview with the Eagles about the job after Jerod Mayo was reported to have met with the team on Thursday.

McDaniels first joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, before rising to offensive coordinator in 2006 and overseeing one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history in 2007. McDaniels left the Patriots in 2009 to take the head coaching job with the Broncos, starting off with a 6-0 record, including an overtime win over his former team, but was fired after a 3-9 start to the 2010 season.

Following a season as offensive coordinator for the Rams, McDaniels returned to the Patriots for the 2011 Super Bowl run and resumed offensive coordinator duties the following season after Bill O'Brien departed for the Texans.

Four Super Bowl appearances and three titles later, McDaniels remains one of the most experienced offensive coordinators in the league and one who should be due for another head-coaching shot. The Eagles are doing their due diligence with a number of candidates, but it's a good bet McDaniels has as good a chance as anyone.

After seeing Nick Caserio leave to become the GM in Houston, a McDaniels departure would be another significant blow to the staff.

Related Content

news

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Almost by accident, NFL Films created custom crowd noises for all 32 teams, including the Patriots.
news

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

The veteran Patriots player and coach will get his first crack at a head coaching gig after two seasons on the sidelines of New England.
news

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer this offseason and plenty of ammunition to make some big splashes.
news

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Two Patriots from the past were named to the College Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
news

NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

With six games to follow there was plenty to make note of as the playoffs got underway.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Looking back at the best, worst and most memorable moments from the 2020 Patriots season.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Plotting a course for the offseason

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
news

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Three Patriots special teamers make the cut for the Associated Press' 2020 All-Pro first and second teams.
news

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

New England Patriot great Richard Seymour will knock on Canton's door once again.
news

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

An early look ahead to next regular season.
news

Week 17 NFL Notes: Time To Move On

The Patriots regular season is over so it's time to devote our full attention on the quarterback situation.

Latest News

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Patriots News Blitz 1/14: Putting the pieces together

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Patriots News Blitz 1/13: Early looks at the mocks

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Joe Cardona announced as one of three finalists for Salute to Service Award

NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Plotting a course for the offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Devin McCourty and James White Named New England Patriots 2020 Ed Block Courage Award Winners

Statement from Bill Belichick on Nick Caserio

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Patriots players give grants to eight local organizations through their 2020 Social Justice Fund

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/7: Taking stock as changes begin to arrive early

Patriots Sign Linebacker Michael Pinckney To A Future Contract

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

Advertising