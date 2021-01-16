Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

McDaniels first joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, before rising to offensive coordinator in 2006 and overseeing one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history in 2007. McDaniels left the Patriots in 2009 to take the head coaching job with the Broncos, starting off with a 6-0 record, including an overtime win over his former team, but was fired after a 3-9 start to the 2010 season.

Following a season as offensive coordinator for the Rams, McDaniels returned to the Patriots for the 2011 Super Bowl run and resumed offensive coordinator duties the following season after Bill O'Brien departed for the Texans.

Four Super Bowl appearances and three titles later, McDaniels remains one of the most experienced offensive coordinators in the league and one who should be due for another head-coaching shot. The Eagles are doing their due diligence with a number of candidates, but it's a good bet McDaniels has as good a chance as anyone.