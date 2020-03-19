Report: Nate Ebner lands with the Giants

Ebner played eight seasons with New England after being a surprise sixth-round draft pick out of Ohio State. He didn't have a true NFL position and the use of a draft pick on him was surprising to many. But Ebner emerged as a core special teams player and played a significant role in the Patriots three most recent Super Bowl championships. For most of his career he played the great majority of special teams snaps.

This past season, Erik Scalavino wrote an outstanding piece about Ebner's personal story which puts into perspective the kind of person he is and what he's been through.

Ebner was the kind of bedrock player that the Patriots dynasty has been built on. He might not have gotten a lot of headlines but he did the dirty work that help teams win. While ultimately replaceable on the field, Ebner was a special person and player who brought a lot to New England.