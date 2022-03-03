Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

This is another positive step toward a return to overall normal life routines, but the memo also emphasized that teams must still adhere to any local and state measures that might be in place. Clubs can also continue to maintain any restrictions that they feel are necessary in their particular headquarters, if they so choose. That said, for the most part, starting today, teams no longer need to require their personnel to:

· wear masks (regardless of vaccination status),

· undergo mandatory COVID testing, regardless of any individual's vaccination status,

· wear tracking devices to monitor social distancing,

· limit their numbers in gathering areas such as weight rooms and other team facilities.