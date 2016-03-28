Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Patriots meet with DT Terrance Knighton

According to NFL Network, the Patriots are meeting with free agent defensive tackle Terrance Knighton.

Mar 28, 2016 at 04:09 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots lost a pair of defensive tackles in free agency in Akiem Hicks and Sealver Siliga and based off some of the names they've been associated with are trying to restock the position.

Last week there were reports indicating the Patriots met with Nick Fairley, who reportedly signed with New Orleans. Now the name making the rounds in Terrance Knighton- aka Pot Roast.

According to NFL Network, New England is hosting Knighton, the 6-3, 354-pound run stuffer, in Foxborough on Monday.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/714451310045753345

Knighton is entering his eighth NFL season after spending four seasons with Jacksonville (2009-12), two with Denver (2013-14) and last season in Washington. He started all 15 games he played with the Redskins and finished with 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks last year.

For his career Knighton has racked up 245 tackles and 14 sacks while being a steady presence on the interior against the run. Knighton would be added to a mix that includes Malcom Brown, Alan Branch, Dominique Easley, Chris Jones, Frank Kearse, Ishmaa'ily Kitchen and Joe Vellano.

