Report: Patriots meet with DT Terrance Knighton

The Patriots lost a pair of defensive tackles in free agency in Akiem Hicks and Sealver Siliga and based off some of the names they've been associated with are trying to restock the position.

Last week there were reports indicating the Patriots met with Nick Fairley, who reportedly signed with New Orleans. Now the name making the rounds in Terrance Knighton- aka Pot Roast.

According to NFL Network, New England is hosting Knighton, the 6-3, 354-pound run stuffer, in Foxborough on Monday.

Knighton is entering his eighth NFL season after spending four seasons with Jacksonville (2009-12), two with Denver (2013-14) and last season in Washington. He started all 15 games he played with the Redskins and finished with 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks last year.