Report: Patriots meet with RB Benny Cunningham

The Patriots continue to hit the restricted free agent running back market.

Mar 10, 2016 at 03:34 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

83dd104829654d85b8427354c89c25a3.jpg
PHOTO BY DAVID SILVERMAN

The Patriots interest in young running backs who are restricted free agents continued on Thursday as CBS Sports.com tweeted out the Patriots are visiting with the Rams Benny Cunningham.

https://twitter.com/JasonLaCanfora/status/707960587947528194

That news came just a day after New England reportedly expressed interest in Denver's C.J. Anderson, although various reports indicated Anderson appeared poised to sign in Miami.

Both players received low tender offers from their respective teams and wouldn't require compensation should the Patriots sign them to offer sheets. The teams would have the ability to match any offers, however.

The low tender is for $1.647 million, and since neither player was drafted the Patriots wouldn't be forced to add any draft pick compensation.

Cunningham played the last three seasons with St. Louis after arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2013. He has 150 carries for 647 yards (4.3-yard average) and four touchdowns in his career and added 77 receptions for 661 yards and another touchdown as a receiver, so he has some versatility to his game.

Last year with the Rams playing behind Todd Gurley, Cunningham saw his workload diminish. He carried just 37 times (a career low) for 140 yards and no touchdowns and caught 26 balls for 250 yards and no touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

