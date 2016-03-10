Report: Patriots meet with RB Benny Cunningham

The Patriots interest in young running backs who are restricted free agents continued on Thursday as CBS Sports.com tweeted out the Patriots are visiting with the Rams Benny Cunningham.

That news came just a day after New England reportedly expressed interest in Denver's C.J. Anderson, although various reports indicated Anderson appeared poised to sign in Miami.

Both players received low tender offers from their respective teams and wouldn't require compensation should the Patriots sign them to offer sheets. The teams would have the ability to match any offers, however.

The low tender is for $1.647 million, and since neither player was drafted the Patriots wouldn't be forced to add any draft pick compensation.

Cunningham played the last three seasons with St. Louis after arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2013. He has 150 carries for 647 yards (4.3-yard average) and four touchdowns in his career and added 77 receptions for 661 yards and another touchdown as a receiver, so he has some versatility to his game.