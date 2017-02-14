Report: Patriots TE coach Brian Daboll to interview for Alabama job

Daboll has a history with Saban, having been a graduate assistant on the coach's staff at Michigan State in the late 1990s before joining Bill Belichick in New England in 2000. Daboll left the Patriots to join Eric Mangini's staff with the Jets as quarterbacks coach from 2007-08. He then had three separate stops as an NFL offensive coordinator in Cleveland (2009-10), Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012) before returning to New England for the last four seasons.