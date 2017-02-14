Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 05 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Report: Patriots TE coach Brian Daboll to interview for Alabama job

Feb 14, 2017 at 03:39 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

While it looked like New England would retain the core of its coaching staff with both Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia returning despite interviewing for open head coaching jobs in January, there is still at least a chance the Patriots could lose at least one key assistant coach this offseason.

According to Fox Sports, Patriots tight end coach Brian Daboll will interview for the open offensive coordinator job on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. The job opened up when Lane Kiffin left to become head coach at Florida Atlantic University and then short-term replacement Steve Sarkisian departed to take over the offensive coordinator job with the Falcons.

Daboll has a history with Saban, having been a graduate assistant on the coach's staff at Michigan State in the late 1990s before joining Bill Belichick in New England in 2000. Daboll left the Patriots to join Eric Mangini's staff with the Jets as quarterbacks coach from 2007-08. He then had three separate stops as an NFL offensive coordinator in Cleveland (2009-10), Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012) before returning to New England for the last four seasons.

In recent years the assumption has been that Daboll was the likely man to replace McDaniels as New England's offensive coordinator if/when the assistant and former Broncos boss ever takes another head coaching job.

Daboll isn't the only candidate with New England ties reportedly in the running for the Alabama job. Former Patriots tight ends coach (2012-13) and Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey is apparently also in the mix. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

The Patriots enjoyed a strong spring but still have a few items to take care of ahead of training camp, most notably Stephon Gilmore.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Patriots fans are excited to potentially see the return of the team's red uniforms, while sizing up the running back and tight end groups, who should lead a resurgent 2021 offense.
news

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

For Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy, family is a relative term.
news

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

New Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks music, football, and how trusting his instincts has gotten him this far in life.
news

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

The quarterback "competition" got a lot of attention last week but in reality it won't truly begin until training camp.
news

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Two of New England's promising young players make one writer's list of emerging stars.
news

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

After the Patriots three-day minicamp session, here are the biggest takeaways.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts

In this week's mailbag, lots of different questions about New England's roster and potential changes that could take place now that minicamp is over and the team is on summer break.
news

Patriots give stalwart staffer Adams a warm send-off

On his last day before retirement, longtime Patriots football operations staffer Ernie Adams is celebrated by the team.
news

Newton impressed by Jones; Hightower happy to be back

Two of the more high-profile Patriots, QB Cam Newton and LB Dont'a Hightower, spoke to reporters following Tuesday's minicamp practice in Foxborough.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WR depth, QB competition and more roster talk

With minicamp underway there's lots of talk about positional battles and roster makeup in this week's mailbag.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots make coaching staff addition

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Watch Hunter and Parker Henry's Gillette Stadium gender reveal reaction 

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: Stephon Gilmore makes his feelings known

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising