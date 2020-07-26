Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 04:45 PM

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20180721_TRAINING_CAMP_WR

According to a report from the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, the Patriots have cut nine more players after releasing veteran Lenzy Pipkins on Saturday to get to their roster to 80 players, plus fullback Jakob Johnson who is once again under the international exemption. It was a decisive move to get the roster in order before players begin reporting for Covid testing on Monday.

Among those cut are seven undrafted rookies -- quarterbacks J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, receivers Isaiah Zuber, Sean Riley and Will Hastings, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive tackle Courtney Wallace -- along with second-year safeties Malik Gant and Adarius Pickett.

Under the NFL and NFLPA's agreement for the 2020 season, teams could stay at 90 until August 16 or choose to immediately cut down to 80 so that they can have full team workouts. Apparently, the Patriots valued having everyone together over having an extra ten players for the few weeks before pads come on.

The team now has eight remaining undrafted rookies -- receiver Jeff Thomas, running back J.J. Taylor, tight ends Jake Burt and Rashod Berry, defensive linemen Nick Coe and Bill Murray, linebacker De'Jon "Scoota" Harris and cornerback Myles Bryant. Thomas and Taylor in particular will have a chance to make some splash plays in training camp, while the three front-seven defenders Harris, Murray and Coe could carve out a roster spot as the unit goes through some transition and needs some young depth.

Now down to 80, the team can focus on getting a smaller group through testing and into small group strength and conditioning sessions and won't have to worry about another round of cuts until the end of camp.

