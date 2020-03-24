Report: Phillip Dorsett signs with Seattle

Free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett will sign a one-year deal with Seahawks per Josina Anderson. Dorsett spent three seasons with New England, grabbing 73 catches in 45 games, with eight games started.
Dorsett's final season with the Patriots was characterized by a hot start but a cold finish that saw his role reduced. After catching 15 passes and three touchdowns in the team's first four games of 2019, he recorded just 15 catches the rest of the year, including just one in the playoff loss to Tennessee.
The former first-round pick's best performances came during the 2018 Super Bowl run when he had touchdowns in both the divisional and championship rounds, but he never emerged as a consistent target. Dorsett will now join Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, the third team of his career.