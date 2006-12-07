Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 30 - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Report: Woman tried to extort $2M from Starr

Dec 07, 2006 at 12:00 AM

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 7, 2006) -- An 81-year-old woman has been charged with trying to extort $2 million from Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.

Ruby Y. Young mailed a letter to Starr, 72, alleging a romantic encounter with him in 1960, prosecutors said. Starr, MVP of the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers, denies knowing the woman, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed against Young in Birmingham, Ala.

Young was released on bond after a short hearing Dec. 5 in federal court. Young told U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Mathy she understood the charges and that "it's not true."

The initial letter was dated Oct. 30, according to the affidavit.

"And now, the time has come for you to pay -- to pay for the many injuries you caused me. ... No I am not a push-over Mr. Starr -- and no, I do not need the money -- but I intend to see that you pay for your wrong doings (sic) to me" said an initial letter.

Prosecutors said in Dec. 6 editions of the San Antonio Express-News that Young wrote two more letters to Starr.

Starr's son, Bart Starr Jr., said Dec. 6 his family felt badly for the woman and only went to the authorities because it seemed like it "could be a dangerous situation."

He said his mother recalled a situation some 30 years ago when a woman from Texas named Ruby, who was about Ruby Young's age, claimed she had met Starr. The woman described the man she met as "a great big guy" who smoked cigars, wore cowboy boots and Stetson hats. Starr is a slender 6-footer.

Her husband later called the Starrs to apologize and said his wife needed help, Bart Starr Jr. said.

No money was paid to Young in response to the recent correspondence, and investigators with the U.S. Postal Service obtained a copy of the first letter from Starr.

The letter, which listed a return address for an E.H. Young, was mailed to a business office for a ranch for troubled youths that Starr founded, officials said.

The affidavit shows that an investigator acted as if he was Starr and wrote a response. Authorities said Young then mailed two more letters to Starr.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2006, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

The media got its first look at the 2021 Patriots during Thursday's OTA session in Foxborough.

Latest News

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

'21 Patriots start the process again

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising