Reports: McDaniels, Patricia and Flores drawing HC interview interest

As NFL teams fire and then prepare to search for head coaches, Bill Belichick's coaching staff in New England could provide a number of options for teams in need.
According to various reports, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and linebackers coach Brian Flores are all drawing interest from other teams.
ESPN has reported that the Lions and Cardinals have requested permission to interview Patricia. Detroit obviously has ties to New England with former Patriots front office member Bob Quinn now the current Lions GM.
ESPN also reports that the Colts have requested permission to interview McDaniels after the team fired Chuck Pagano.
The New York Daily News reports that the Giants have requested permission to speak with both McDaniels and Patricia about their opening.
Maybe most interesting of all the reports is that ESPN says the Cardinals have also requested to interview Flores. While McDaniels and Patricia are annually considered candidates for head coaching jobs, and have interviewed for them the last couple winters, Flores is a new name to the mix. Flores has been on the New England staff since 2004, initially in the scouting department. The former Boston College linebacker has varied experience on the coaching staff working on special teams (2008-10), with safeties (2012-15) and the last two years with linebackers.
With the Patriots on the bye, by NFL rule the assistants could interview with other teams about possible jobs this week. Those interviews have traditionally taken place in New England and according to former Patriots assistant to the coaching staff Mike Lombardi would likely take place this coming Saturday in the Foxborough area.