Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

Reports: McDaniels, Patricia and Flores drawing HC interview interest

New England assistants could be in high demand.

Jan 01, 2018 at 09:19 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

As NFL teams fire and then prepare to search for head coaches, Bill Belichick's coaching staff in New England could provide a number of options for teams in need.

According to various reports, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and linebackers coach Brian Flores are all drawing interest from other teams.

ESPN has reported that the Lions and Cardinals have requested permission to interview Patricia. Detroit obviously has ties to New England with former Patriots front office member Bob Quinn now the current Lions GM.

ESPN also reports that the Colts have requested permission to interview McDaniels after the team fired Chuck Pagano.

The New York Daily News reports that the Giants have requested permission to speak with both McDaniels and Patricia about their opening.

Maybe most interesting of all the reports is that ESPN says the Cardinals have also requested to interview Flores. While McDaniels and Patricia are annually considered candidates for head coaching jobs, and have interviewed for them the last couple winters, Flores is a new name to the mix. Flores has been on the New England staff since 2004, initially in the scouting department. The former Boston College linebacker has varied experience on the coaching staff working on special teams (2008-10), with safeties (2012-15) and the last two years with linebackers.

With the Patriots on the bye, by NFL rule the assistants could interview with other teams about possible jobs this week. Those interviews have traditionally taken place in New England and according to former Patriots assistant to the coaching staff Mike Lombardi would likely take place this coming Saturday in the Foxborough area.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

