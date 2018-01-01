Reports: McDaniels, Patricia and Flores drawing HC interview interest

Maybe most interesting of all the reports is that ESPN says the Cardinals have also requested to interview Flores. While McDaniels and Patricia are annually considered candidates for head coaching jobs, and have interviewed for them the last couple winters, Flores is a new name to the mix. Flores has been on the New England staff since 2004, initially in the scouting department. The former Boston College linebacker has varied experience on the coaching staff working on special teams (2008-10), with safeties (2012-15) and the last two years with linebackers.