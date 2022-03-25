Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

FA Needs

So far the Patriots have inserted veteran free agents at most of their biggest positions of need. If the season started today, New England would have experienced starters at every spot, as the team looks to avoid forcing themselves to reach for a need in the draft. Look for these to be among the positions next addressed.

Offensive Guard

The departures of Shaq Mason via trade and Ted Karras via free agency leaves the Patriots without their two starting guards, and while Michael Onwenu could now finally get a chance to start at his natural college position (RG), and James Ferentz could fill in at left guard, the team could still use another veteran presence atop the depth chart. There aren't a lot of exciting options still out there as guard, and tackle for that matter, should remain high-level draft needs. Will Sherman's development in Year Two is also something to consider.

FA Fits: Trai Turner (PIT), Oday Aboushi (LAC), Jesse Davis (MIA)

Edge

Edge can be a fluid position in the Patriots defense whether it's a stand-up linebacker or a hand-down defensive end. Regardless, with Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy still on the FA market, the Patriots could have a high-level need for a tough player who can win at the line of scrimmage. It's one position the team has yet to make a move at, with only Matthew Judon remaining as a proven edge defender. Anfernee Jennings was a strong edge presence in college and could be due for a shot after missing 2021. Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins have intriguing pass rush ability but their potential as early-down run defenders are still unknown. A proven vet would be some nice insurance if that trio doesn't develop, while a return for Hightower still could be possible.

FA Fits: Hightower (NE), Trey Flowers (DET), JaDeveon Clowney (CLV), Anthony Barr (MIN)

Wide Receiver

Another position where the Patriots have been quiet is at receiver, though they will return their top four wideouts. It's unlikely that the team is looking for a 30-plus former elite receiver at this point, there are plenty of those available like A.J. Green and Julio Jones, so it probably makes the most sense to look for a splash addition via the draft, one whose four-year contract will match Mac Jones'. Only Kendrick Bourne is under contract beyond 2022 so this is a position of significant long-term need, but adding some veteran depth still makes sense, even if just on a one-year deal. A reliable inside receiver would have the biggest chance for immediate impact.