Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

In an epic Boston Day fit for an epic New England athlete, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski served as Grand Marshall for the Boston Marathon before throwing out the first pitch for the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday.

Apr 15, 2024 at 12:28 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Via X / @RedSox

Rob Gronkowski just experienced every true Bostonian's perfect Monday.

The former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion rolled out of bed on a perfect spring day and set off to Hopkinton to hype up the starting line crowd as Grand Marshall of the 128th Boston Marathon. By way of the 26-mile route to the finish on Boylston Street, he ended up at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Boston Red Sox.

There were at least two epic 'Gronk Spikes' along the way -- first at the finish line before a surprise on the pitching mound.

"It's like a parade, you know?" Gronkowski said in an interview with WCVB-Boston at the Marathon's finish line. "I've had three parades here before in the city of Boston, and it's like a 26-mile parade. It's very cool."

The retired tight end didn't completely rule out running the marathon himself one day, though he tempered expectations with reminder that he's a "short burst" kind of runner.

Baseball might be more Gronkowski's speed these days, as he showed the home crowd at Fenway. When is the last time anyone saw a ceremonial first pitch elicit this type of applause despite not reaching home plate?

"New England will always be home in my heart, there's no doubt about that," Gronkowski told WCVB-Boston in a separate interview.

"The people here are amazing. That's why I'm here as Grand Marshall, too, because I just love the energy that Boston has -- that the whole New England area has -- and you are going to feel that energy here and along the course. I love giving back to this community."

Gronkowski was in town for more than just Marathon festivities and the Red Sox game.

On Saturday, he was honored at the Boston Athletic Association Gives Back Celebration, receiving the Patriots' Award at the ceremony for his work through the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation to restore local parks and donate weight room remodels to local high schools.

