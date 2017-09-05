Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Mar 03 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

Rob Gronkowski Press Conference Transcript 9/5

Sep 05, 2017 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots

Q: Considering what you went through last year with your injury, are you eager to get back out there on Thursday night?

RG: Yeah, I'm super excited. I mean, we've been practicing now since like July 25th, about 45 days. Just so many practices going on and on, so just super excited now to get to the game, super excited to play. It's been a while, and I just can't wait to get out there.  

Q: Do you feel like you're making up for false time?

RG: I mean, I just feel like I'm ready to play. I'm just excited to play. I mean, everything's in the past that's happened before, and I'm just looking forward to the game.

*Q: Are you going to change the physical style in which you play? *

RG: No, I mean everything's been going smooth so far this year and feeling good. Just going to keep playing football like how I play. 

Q: What kind of challenge does the Chiefs defense pose to your offense?

RG: They pose a big challenge, especially the front four. I mean, they can rush, they can get to the quarterback fast, they're strong, they can play the run and we're going to have to be ready mentally and physically ready for their whole defense.

Q: Yesterday Tom Brady talked about having butterflies at the start of a new season. Are you feeling those same butterflies?

RG: Oh, I mean, always going into every game you get the butterflies. Even throughout the week, you're at practice and you think, 'Wow, this is a practice game week.' You start getting the butterflies out at practice sometimes when you think about it, so it's a great feeling to have and hopefully you've got plenty of them come game time.

Q: What do you think about Nike putting out a new pair of shoes in honor of Robert Kraft and the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl?

RG: Actually, that's the first time I've heard about it, but Mr. Kraft is the best owner out there. He's great, and you know him with his shoes. He's always looking smooth and he always has a nice pair of kicks going with his suits. He's always looking smooth.

Q: Can you remember what it was like playing in your first game?

RG: I mean, that was like eight years ago, seven years ago. I mean, that was so long ago. It's a new season now, so I haven't thought about my first game in so long. So, I'm just really focused on the Chiefs. 

Q: Would you guys like to ease into the game or get off to a fast start?

RG: It's pretty obvious. I mean, what team wants to start slow? Every team wants to start fast. That's the goal, to come out to a game, if you're starting on defense, if you're starting on offense, you want to start the game fast. Actually, that starts with special teams. You want to hit the field going fast and hard.

Q: For the fans, how exciting is the opening night and the Super Bowl banner unveiling?

RG: The fans - I mean, it's going to be a super great atmosphere for the fans with the banner dropping down, just the atmosphere running out of the tunnel, probably fireworks going on everywhere, probably the Air Force planes flying across. I mean, for the fans, it's going to be a great atmosphere and a great time. 

Q: Do you have any awareness of Travis Kelce's style of play?

RG: He's a great player. He can get open very well and he's fast. As a player, you try to look at every tight end in the league throughout the league and try to take what you can from other tight ends. He's one of them that's up there that you want to look at. 

Q: What impact does losing Julian Edelman have on this team, and how is this team equipped to make up for that?

RG: Oh yeah, we've talked about it before. You can't really replace Julian. The way he plays the game, the way he goes out there, the way he loves football is just not replaceable. I mean, just as a whole, as an offense, we've just got to step it up. It's not just going to be one guy to throw in. It's going to be a unit. It's going to be the whole offense just stepping up to fill his void. 

Q: What is it about the Chiefs' aggressive style of defense that sets them apart and allows them to force turnovers?

RG: Yes, they definitely do force a lot of turnovers. They're always nagging at the ball. If it's sacking the quarterback, getting a strip sack, if it's the secondary making a great play on the ball, they're just guys that are always around the ball. And that's definitely a huge concept of the game is turnovers, so we've definitely got to be worried about that and be ready and have good ball security. 

Q: What are some of the things that you've taken from Travis Kelce's play?

RG: Just how he gets open out on the field. I mean, the way he can break off defenders and get that separation. That's one thing that is huge as a receiver, as a tight end, as a running back running a route, you want that separation. He's good at the top of that route breaking out and getting that separation that you need. 

Q: Is it good that he's almost like a receiver at times?

RG: I mean, that's good. If you're a tight end and they're saying you move like a receiver, that's good to hear. 

Q: Do you consider yourself a leader of this team and do you like taking on that role?

RG: I mean, I don't really like to get up here and talk about a leadership role. I mean, I'm not the kind of guy that's going to stand up and say, 'I'm a leader,' but definitely going into my eighth year, I've definitely taken on way more of a role, way more responsibility than I have over the past seven years.

Q: How do you feel physically going into this season? How do you think your offseason program will pay off?

RG: I mean, I'm feeling good. Did every practice this year, everything the coaches asked me to do and just been preparing for Kansas City all week out at practice going full speed and feeling as good as you possibly can feel. I mean, you're never going to feel 100 percent, no matter what time it is throughout the football season or during camp, but feeling good to get out there, play the game and enjoy it.

Q: When's the last time you practiced in every training camp practice?

RG: I don't know. Ask Coach. I'm worried about the Chiefs. I'm not worried about when was the last time I practiced every training camp practice. 

Q: You've had a number of injuries over your career. I ask in the sense of is this different than other years?

RG: I mean, it's definitely different. I didn't play last year in the season opener, and that just makes it this much more exciting for this year's. 

Q: Are you leaner than previous years?

RG: I mean, a lot of people say I'm skinnier, so I guess I'm leaner. I'll take it, though. I like it. I feel leaner, so yeah, I guess I am. I'll take it, yeah. Leaner and meaner. Just being nice right now. 

Q: What is the emotion like playing in the kickoff game? Is there a little bit of a different electricity in the stadium in a game like this?

RG: It's electricity for sure. I love the electricity, and I love being electric, so I like that word. But, yeah, like we said, for the fans, it's going to be a great atmosphere - everything going on, the banner drop, the fireworks. I mean, we just try to block that out because obviously we're playing a big game, we've got the Chiefs and nothing's more important than opening the kickoff and being prepared for them. But you're going to be juiced up running out of that tunnel. It's going to be loud and it's going to be fun.

Q: What are your thoughts on Roger Goodell coming to the game?

RG: Ask Tom. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Patriots players comment on their 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

A look at what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying ahead of their Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, January 10, 2022.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their 24-33 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 1/9

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and select players comment on their 33-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, January 7, 2022.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones' video conference call on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

E.J. Perry eyes NFL jump from Andover, Brown

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.

Best moments from prospects' 2022 combine press conferences

Watch the best moments from the 2022 combine press conferences from prospect players.

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising