Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the name of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Aug 11, 2021 at 03:28 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett congratulate Phyllis Ellis from Family and Community Resources for being selected as the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award grand prize winner. During the August 11 luncheon, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation awarded $275,000 in grants to 26 New England nonprofits. Family and Community Resources received a $25,000 grant in honor of Ellis’s volunteer efforts.
Eric J. Adler
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Every year since 1998, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots have been celebrating those who give their time to help others. The program was originally known as the Community Quarterback Awards and were presented to those who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism.

In 2011, the awards were renamed in honor of the late Myra Kraft who committed her life to volunteering. As part of the New England Patriots Foundation's ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the Kraft family hosts a special luncheon each year to show their appreciation for local volunteers. 

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, 26 volunteers were recognized for their contributions at an awards ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Twenty-five organizations received grants of $10,000 in honor of their outstanding volunteers and one grand prize winner received a surprise $25,000 donation.

On hand to congratulate the award winners were Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, New England Patriots Foundation President Joshua Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett.

"This marks the tenth year that this program has been named in memory of my sweetheart, Myra," said Robert Kraft. "The past 18 months have been unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetime. During these challenging times, these 26 honorees stepped up to serve more children and families than ever before. We admire their selfless dedication and we know that Myra is smiling down on all of them."

Phyllis Ellis of Brockton, Mass. was selected as this year's $25,000 grand prize winner for her volunteer efforts at Family and Community Resources.

Family and Community Resources advocates for and supports all survivors of trauma, including substance abuse and domestic and sexual violence. They provide a 24-hour hotline, partner abuse education and housing support for survivors. Phyllis has served on the board of directors for the past three years, is a fundraising leader, active member of their events committee and constantly advocating for the nonprofit.

"I am so honored to be chosen for this award," said Phyllis. "I had no idea that the work I was doing in the community grabbed the attention of others. This work is an award in itself." 

Phyllis has also served as the president of the Brockton branch of the NAACP for the past six years. In this role, she has expanded outreach and communication efforts for health issues including diabetes and prostate cancer, two areas that disproportionately affect people of color. Phyllis has supported access to technology for underserved families and hosted the first black history celebration at the Brockton Public Library.

She was appointed by Brockton's mayor to be the chair of the Community Justice Committee, tackling various issues related to education, economic development, housing and police reform. During the pandemic, Phyllis launched a campaign to encourage safe practices, promoted vaccinations and provided food and PPE supplies to families in need.

"To have Phyllis be selected for the prestigious Myra Kraft Community MVP Award means a lot to all of us at Family and Community Resources," said the nonprofit in a statement. "We know how active Myra Kraft was in the community and her volunteerism and advocacy for so many causes is something for which we should all aspire. This award is affirmation for Phyllis for all that she has done, and is still doing, to make our community a safe and healthy place for all to live and thrive. She is always upbeat with a can-do attitude, and a willingness to help no matter the task. Despite her numerous commitments and engagements in Brockton and beyond, Phyllis brings to Family and Community Resources an energy and enthusiasm that is an inspiration to all of us."

"I am so thankful to Family and Community Resources for taking the time to nominate me," said Phyllis. "To be nominated is one thing, but to be selected is a humbling experience. I am committed to serving my community to make it a better place. I want to thank the Kraft family and New England Patriots Foundation for the recognition."

The 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP winners range from 21 to 92 years old and represent every New England state. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including education, domestic violence prevention, healthcare, homelessness, mentoring and military support.

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation received more than 250 applications this year from nonprofit organizations looking to recognize their outstanding volunteers. Nominations open each spring and the awards are open to all nonprofit organizations in the New England region. For more information on the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, please visit www.patriots.com/community.

Below is a complete list of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners:

$25,000 Grand Prize Winner

Table inside Article
Name Hometown Organization Organization Town
Phyllis Ellis Brockton, MA Family and Community Resources Brockton, MA

$10,000 Award Winners

Table inside Article
Name Hometown Organization Name Organization Town
Lisa Allen Providence, RI Fall River Deaconess Home Fall River, MA
Jennifer Blum Fairhaven, MA The Help SAVE Foundation Fairhaven, MA
Eugene Brune Wilmington, MA Somerville Historical Society Somerville, MA
Phyllis Clawson Harvard, MA Virginia Thurston Healing Garden Harvard, MA
Bruce Connolly Norwood, MA Norwood Food Pantry Norwood, MA
Angela Cote Walpole, MA Prison Yoga Project Walpole, MA
Jacqueline Dewey Cape Neddick, ME Dress a Girl Around the World Cape Neddick, ME
Friday Night Hype Cambridge, MA Equity Roadmap, Inc. Cambridge, MA
Rebecca Gladstone Dover, MA A Place To Turn Natick, MA
Louise & Dave Hackett Merrimack, NH Gateways Community Services Nashua, NH
Alison Hornung N. Kingstown, RI Glimmer of Hope Foundation N. Kingstown, RI
Cyndi Jones Lexington, MA Wildflower Lexington, MA
Zayra Juarez Attleboro, MA The Literacy Center Attleboro, MA
Amy Katz Westport, CT Pink Aid Westport, CT
Bob Keiser Madison, CT APK Charities Corporation Madison, CT
Polly Kornblith Sherborn, MA Horse SenseAbility Sherborn, MA
Chris Kuhni Milbridge, ME Women for Healthy Rural Living Milbridge, ME
Raphy Landovitz Los Angeles, CA Camp Ta-Kum-Ta South Hero, VT
Joseph Mark Castleton, VT Castleton Community Seniors Castleton, VT
Ed Mastriano E. Providence, RI MENTOR Rhode Island Warwick, RI
Angela Matthews Rollinsford, NH The Black Heritage Trail of NH Portsmouth, NH
Marvia Murrell W. Bridgewater, MA The DJ Henry Dream Fund Boston, MA
Arielle Perry Northhampton, MA Girls on the Run of Western MA Northhampton, MA
Nancy Quintin N. Attleboro, MA Rock Steady Boxing N. Attleboro, MA
Deb & John Snow Foxborough, MA LYNN Ministries, Inc. Foxborough, MA

news

Patriots, Revolution, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and Ocean State Job Lot to Fill 30,000 Backpacks for Military Children

Operation Backpack accepting donations through August 13.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

New England Patriots, New England Dairy Farm Families Award Ledge Street Elementary with $10,000 Grant

Grant Used to Supply Health & Wellness Equipment and Activity Bags to Students.
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Longsjo Middle School's (Fitchburg, Mass.) Becky Colo has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Recruiting Runners for 2021 Boston Marathon

The foundation is accepting applications for the in-person and virtual races. All proceeds will benefit the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program.
news

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Each year, One Boston Day celebrates the resiliency, generosity and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the country and world in response to the tragedy of April 15th, 2013. During these unprecedented times, the spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever. The Kraft family and New England Patriots encourage you to commemorate this day by safely participating in random acts of kindness.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate a volunteer by April 30.
news

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. 
news

Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

Highland Street Foundation and the Patriots Foundation are pleased to partner with the following organizations to provide free opportunities during February school vacation week. 
news

The Kraft Family Awards $90,000 to Nonprofits During Virtual Ceremony on Feb. 3

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $90,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.  
Latest News

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Brockton volunteer surprised with $25,000 grant at Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the name of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Analysis: Numbers, questions remain in defensive backfield

Patriots Foundation honors frontline workers at training camp

Trending Video

Debrief: Training Camp Leading to First Preseason Game

Tamara Brown and Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots past few days of Training Camp leading up to the first preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

Matt Judon 8/10: 'We are going to see how fast we gel together'

Patriots Linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jalen Mills 8/10: 'I get to see the fans, it's a different scenery for me'

Patriots Cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 8/10: 'It's all about getting the momentum and finding that rhythm'

Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Trent Brown 8/10: 'I'm excited to be back'

Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 8/10: 'Getting better in my technique and my craft one day at a time'

Patriots Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
