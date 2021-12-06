Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

Foxborough, Mass – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). The donation to Boston-based INP, which works to transform the social impact sector to be more effective, equitable, diverse and connected, will help INP launch its newest initiative, the Black Leadership Institute (BLI).

The program, set to launch in the fall of 2022, will address the well-documented racial leadership gap and unique systemic challenges that Black leaders across sectors face as they advance in their careers. Their mission is to offer transformative programming to create opportunities, inspire and uplift Black leaders across the country.