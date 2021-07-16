Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater welcome back campers to Ron Burton Training Village after year away

"The story of my life, when things don't go your way and you're dreaming big and you fail, you don't give up," Mr. Kraft said. "You keep coming back. Every one of you has the chance to do the same thing, and I think Ron Burton is the perfect example of what that means."

In addition to never giving up, those who attend RBTV learn what it means to be a leader and how to be confident in themselves. Jude Gonzales is in his fourth year of attending, and he really learned what it means to be a hard worker and a leader. After a year away, Gonzales was excited to be back.

"It just feels like home," he said. "It's like you've been on a long vacation and you finally came back home."

Daunte Pean is in his freshman year at Northeastern University, where he is studying to be a mechanical engineer. Though he's been out of the RBTV program for two years now, he has taken lessons he's learned with him and applied them to his collegiate journey.

"I would say [I've grown to be] a lot more of a leader and a lot more of a team player. I definitely take into account everyone else around me," Pean said. "They told me to stay humble and stay polite. I'm super appreciative of that."

As Slater met with campers on this visit and in his previous visits, he was struck by how present they are, how they introduce themselves and make it a point to start conversations with visitors.

"That's a skill that I feel like we're starting to lose. With social media and technology, it almost feels like we're less connected. Now, we're even less equipped to have those types of interactions," Slater said. "The intentionality with which the works with to try and get these kids headed down that track is fantastic. I'm so impressed with the young men I've interacted with here over the years."

Slater, who visited the RBTV on Wednesday, with his wife, Shahrzad, and their three children, said he hopes one day his own kids will be able to join the program when they're old enough.

The Burtons make it clear that when you step foot on the grounds of the RBTV, you are a part of the family. Pean said this isn't just hyperbole.