Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 27 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Jan 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2000-bb-kraft-ap-photo
AP Photo by Steven Senne

Making difficult decisions is one of the things that separate good leaders from great ones, and 22 years ago today Robert Kraft was faced with quite a dilemma. He could choose to continue searching for his next head coach after firing Pete Carroll or he could stand strong in his convictions that Bill Belichick was the right man for the job.

There were many obstacles standing in the way of a Belichick hire, not the least of which was a rather unimpressive stint as the Browns coach that ended just five years earlier. But Belichick was also under contract to be the next coach of the New York Jets, and in order to hire him Kraft had to engage in some acrimonious negotiations with his former coach Bill Parcells. After an ordeal that included Belichick actually being named the head coach of the Jets and then resigning one day later, the League commissioner had to get involved. In the end, Kraft had to agree to surrender the 16th overall pick in the 2000 draft as well as fourth- and seventh-round picks in 2001 in order to get Belichick, a 2001 fifth-rounder and a 2002 seventh-rounder.

When Belichick announced that resignation, he engaged in an awkward press conference that many felt was an indication he was unfit for the job. The press conference complicated things even further for Kraft, who now had to convince New England he would be worth the fuss despite surrendering a first-round pick to do it.

Looking back 22 years later, Belichick has rewarded Kraft for that faith and then some. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles while Belichick has racked up records of 284-110 (.721 winning percentage) in the regular season and 30-12 (.714) in the postseason. In those 22 seasons, in addition to the six titles Belichick has delivered nine AFC championships, 17 AFC East crowns and 18 playoff appearances.

During the run the Patriots have alternated between dominant in their best moments and highly relevant even in the worst times. The team has missed the postseason just four times under Belichick, and together with Kraft they have formed one of the league's most successful partnerships.

When Kraft bought the Patriots back in 1994, he stated a very simple goal: "My objective in buying the Patriots is to help bring a championship to New England." By rolling the dice and hiring Bill Belichick, the Patriots were not only able to achieve that, but they also became the model franchise in all of professional sports.

As trades go, that one turned out quite well for the Patriots, 22 years later and counting.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick got the Patriots back on track in 2021 and is well-deserving of the PFWA's Executive of the Year.
news

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Reviewing the Patriots 2021 rookie class and looking forward to next season and how they might develop in their second season.
news

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

20 years later here's what some of the key players, executives and media members recall from the Patriots third AFC Championship in team history.
news

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

The postseason honors continue to roll in as two Patriots make the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.
news

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

In a weekend filled with excitement and tension, Tom Brady may have played his final football game in Tampa.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Patriots are turning their sights on the offseason and how the team should attack free agency and the draft this spring.
news

Three Patriots make PFWA's All-AFC Team

Three Patriots players were named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-AFC Team.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

It's time for our annual Patriots Unfiltered Lighthouse Awards, recapping the superlative moments and performances of the Patriots 2021 season.
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

Patriots Roster Rundown

With the season over it's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Flashback: Best of Bill Belichick's First Press Conference

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising