Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Making difficult decisions is one of the things that separate good leaders from great ones, and 22 years ago today Robert Kraft was faced with quite a dilemma. He could choose to continue searching for his next head coach after firing Pete Carroll or he could stand strong in his convictions that Bill Belichick was the right man for the job.

There were many obstacles standing in the way of a Belichick hire, not the least of which was a rather unimpressive stint as the Browns coach that ended just five years earlier. But Belichick was also under contract to be the next coach of the New York Jets, and in order to hire him Kraft had to engage in some acrimonious negotiations with his former coach Bill Parcells. After an ordeal that included Belichick actually being named the head coach of the Jets and then resigning one day later, the League commissioner had to get involved. In the end, Kraft had to agree to surrender the 16th overall pick in the 2000 draft as well as fourth- and seventh-round picks in 2001 in order to get Belichick, a 2001 fifth-rounder and a 2002 seventh-rounder.